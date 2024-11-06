Six people injured in hit and run crash on suburban Manchester street in Bonfire Night horror

6 November 2024, 05:59

The crash happened on a residential road in Manchester
The crash happened on a residential road in Manchester. Picture: Google

By StephenRigley

Six people have been injured following a hit and run crash in Manchester.





A man has been arrested following the incident on Bob Massey Close in Openshaw, at around 8.30pm last night.

A group of people had gathered in the street for Bonfire Night celebrations when the vehicle hit a number of pedestrians, it is believed.

The driver allegedly failed to stop at the scene after the crash.

Officers on patrol later arrested a man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault on an emergency worker, possession with intent to supply and failing to stop for police.

Read More: Police attacked with fireworks, bricks and bottles as masked youths cause bonfire night chaos across Edinburgh

Read More: Shocking moment ambulance forced off the road in hit-and-run as it raced to emergency call-out

A Greater Manchester police spokesperson said: "Police responded shortly after 8.30pm earlier this evening to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrians on Bob Massey Close in Openshaw.

"Emergency services attended an six people were reported to have suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. The vehicle that collided with the pedestrians failed to stop at the scene following the collision. Enquiries remain ongoing and a scene is in place on Bob Massey Close whilst officers carry out their enquiries.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online, if able, at www.gmp.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident reference number 3531 of 5/11/24."

