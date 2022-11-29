Sizewell C nuclear plant confirmed with taxpayers to fund ‘£100m’ China buyout

29 November 2022, 14:19

Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast
Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Government has confirmed the go-ahead for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, backing the scheme with a £700 million stake.

The government is paying about £100 million to buy a Chinese state company out of the plant, according to the Times.

It comes after Rishi Sunak said the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over in his first foreign policy speech. He described economic ties to China as "naive."

The move, which ministers said would create 10,000 highly skilled jobs and provide reliable low-carbon power to the equivalent of six million homes for more than 50 years, is part of efforts to secure UK energy security.

The Government also said it would set up an arms-length body, Great British Nuclear, which would develop a pipeline of nuclear projects beyond Sizewell C.

The plant in Suffolk, developed by French energy giant EDF, will be the second of a new generation of nuclear power reactors, after the delayed Hinkley Point C scheme in Somerset which is under construction, but has seen costs climb since it was first given the go-ahead.

EDF's chief executive, Simone Rossi, said replicating Hinkley Point C's design at Sizewell would provide more certainty over schedule and costs, adding: "It will deliver another big boost to jobs and skills in the nuclear industry and provide huge new opportunities for communities in Suffolk".

The announcement comes after ministers also set out plans to reduce energy demand by 15% by 2030, with a new £1 billion Eco+ energy efficiency scheme, and a public awareness campaign, previously blocked under Liz Truss's administration as being too "nanny state", to help save energy this winter.

Mr Sunak is facing pressure, including from some Tory MPs, to U-turn on plans to keep the ban on onshore wind farms in England, one of the cheapest forms of energy.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Global gas prices are at record highs, caused by Putin's illegal march on Ukraine.

"We need more clean, affordable power generated within our borders - British energy for British homes.

"Today's historic deal giving Government backing to Sizewell C's development is crucial to this, moving us towards greater energy independence and away from the risks that a reliance on volatile global energy markets for our supply comes with."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who announced the intention to push ahead with the project in the autumn statement, said: "Today's investment in Sizewell C represents the biggest step on our journey to energy independence - the first state backing for a nuclear project in over 30 years.

"Once complete, this mega project will power millions of homes with clean, affordable, home-grown energy for decades to come.

"Together with our drive to improve the nation's energy efficiency, this package will help to permanently bring down energy bills and stop Britain being at the mercy of global gas prices beyond our control."

Read more: Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows

Read more: Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Downing Street on Tuesday declined to get into specific details about the exit of China General Nuclear from the project or the size of the buy-out costs.

Asked if the Government could rule out Chinese involvement in future nuclear energy projects, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I think we would need to make a judgement on what is right for the UK.

He said that the Government "certainly wouldn't do anything that put UK security at risk and indeed our focus is on enhancing our energy independence".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail

Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

A GP has been conducting online consultations over 250 miles away from her surgery after she relocated Cornish seaside, it's been reported.

GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The pandoravirus is the second largest virus known

Zombie virus trapped deep in Siberian permafrost revived after 50,000 years

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's disinformation policy

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's misinformation policy in latest U-turn following takeover

England fans pose for a photograph at a souq in Doha on the day of the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and England

England vs Wales LIVE: Build-up ahead of final World Cup Group B game

Breaking
Workers arrive at Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based. (R) A Covid-19 testing sight opposite Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based

Covid lab blunder where positive cases were reported as negative ‘could have led to 20 deaths’

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence

Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows
Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker
Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died

Die Hard and Top Gun star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Wales need a miracle to stop England from going through

England hope to finish strong in Group B's Battle of Britain as Wales need miracle - full guide
The Government has announced it is making amendments to the proposed internet safety laws

Protect children or pay the price, Culture Sec warns social media giants

Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family

Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads across the capital

Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit