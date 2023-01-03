Slippery slope: Alpine resorts shut across Europe as soaring temperatures leave holidaymakers with snow-less pistes

A growing number of low altitude resorts across Europe - notably France and Switzerland - have been forced to close due to the heatwave. Picture: Getty / Maddie Wilson

By Danielle DeWolfe

Skiers across Europe have been forced to swap snow for mud following a month of unseasonably warm temperatures, as half of all French ski resorts shut due to a lack of snow.

Images uploaded by holidaymakers across Europe depict green rolling hills rather than crisp white pistes, with many resorts located at lower altitudes forced to shut down entirely.

It's raised doubts over next weekend's ski World Cup, with the course currently consisting of muddy slopes.

Temperatures in Switzerland hit a record 20C on New Year's Day - the highest ever recorded temperature north of the Alps in January.

No new snowfall and soaring temperatures of between 10 and 20 degrees have seen ski slopes across France hold crisis talks, as the winter heatwave continues to sweep Europe.

At least seven countries have now seen their warmest January since weather records first began, including Denmark, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Tourists across Europe have had their winter ski plans halted after high temperatures melt snow. Picture: Credit: Maddie Wilson

Read more: Yellow weather alerts issued for ice in northern England and Scotland

Read more: Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for ice with Brits cautioned over icy surfaces and injury risk

One Swiss resort, Adelboden, located in South West Switzerland, saw the mercury soar to record temperatures, even remaining above freezing at 6,500ft.

At one point the thermostat even reached as high as 15 degrees (59F).

It's but the latest evidence illustrating the impact of the planet's rising average temperatures.

And while some holidaymakers made it to their resorts before discovering the lack of powder, many ski resorts in France closed altogether, leaving many family's plans in tatters.

Tourists across Europe have had their winter ski plans halted after high temperatures melt snow. Picture: Credit: Maddie Wilson

Switzerland and France are believed to be among the worst affected regions, with grassy terrain visible across popular holiday spots including Innsbruck in Austria, Villars-sur-Ollon and and Germany's Lenggries

The Swiss resort of Splugen-Tambo is but the latest victim of the current heatwave, yesterday recording the warmest New Years Day on record.

Concerns have also been raised due to unsafe skiing conditions, with doctors reporting the same number of admissions due to skiing falls as they would normally receive at the height of Easter.