Slippery slope: Alpine resorts shut across Europe as soaring temperatures leave holidaymakers with snow-less pistes

3 January 2023, 16:12 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 16:19

A growing number of low altitude resorts across Europe - notably France and Switzerland - have been forced to close due to the heatwave.
A growing number of low altitude resorts across Europe - notably France and Switzerland - have been forced to close due to the heatwave. Picture: Getty / Maddie Wilson

By Danielle DeWolfe

Skiers across Europe have been forced to swap snow for mud following a month of unseasonably warm temperatures, as half of all French ski resorts shut due to a lack of snow.

Images uploaded by holidaymakers across Europe depict green rolling hills rather than crisp white pistes, with many resorts located at lower altitudes forced to shut down entirely.

It's raised doubts over next weekend's ski World Cup, with the course currently consisting of muddy slopes.

Temperatures in Switzerland hit a record 20C on New Year's Day - the highest ever recorded temperature north of the Alps in January.

No new snowfall and soaring temperatures of between 10 and 20 degrees have seen ski slopes across France hold crisis talks, as the winter heatwave continues to sweep Europe.

At least seven countries have now seen their warmest January since weather records first began, including Denmark, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Tourists across Europe have had their winter ski plans halted after high temperatures melt snow
Tourists across Europe have had their winter ski plans halted after high temperatures melt snow. Picture: Credit: Maddie Wilson
FRANCE-TOURISM-WEATHER
FRANCE-TOURISM-WEATHER. Picture: Getty

Read more: Yellow weather alerts issued for ice in northern England and Scotland

Read more: Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for ice with Brits cautioned over icy surfaces and injury risk

One Swiss resort, Adelboden, located in South West Switzerland, saw the mercury soar to record temperatures, even remaining above freezing at 6,500ft.

At one point the thermostat even reached as high as 15 degrees (59F).

It's but the latest evidence illustrating the impact of the planet's rising average temperatures.

And while some holidaymakers made it to their resorts before discovering the lack of powder, many ski resorts in France closed altogether, leaving many family's plans in tatters.

Tourists across Europe have had their winter ski plans halted after high temperatures melt snow
Tourists across Europe have had their winter ski plans halted after high temperatures melt snow. Picture: Credit: Maddie Wilson
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-TOURISM-WEATHER
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-TOURISM-WEATHER. Picture: Getty

Switzerland and France are believed to be among the worst affected regions, with grassy terrain visible across popular holiday spots including Innsbruck in Austria, Villars-sur-Ollon and and Germany's Lenggries

The Swiss resort of Splugen-Tambo is but the latest victim of the current heatwave, yesterday recording the warmest New Years Day on record.

Concerns have also been raised due to unsafe skiing conditions, with doctors reporting the same number of admissions due to skiing falls as they would normally receive at the height of Easter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shaun Slator is the Conservative councillor for St. Mary Cray in Bromley, south east London

Tory councillor sparks fury after suggesting alleged rape victim is 'likely' a prostitute

Police vehicles at the scene in Harlow where the human remains were found in a pond

Murder investigation launched after human remains found in pond in Essex

Patients will be left in corridors after 45 minutes.

A&E crisis: London ambulances will only wait 45 minutes before leaving patients in corridors, leaked email reveals

Virus Outbreak China

EU and Beijing heading for dispute over Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers

Ukraine Russia Killer Drones

Russia will step up exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut

Russia suffers heavy losses trying to take Ukrainian ‘fortress’ town of Bakhmut as offensive slows

'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets

'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets

Daria said Tate tried to 'recruit' her via social media

Andrew Tate ‘tried to recruit daughter of Romanian politician when she was 16’

UK Border

China threatens ‘counter-measures’ as countries introduce Covid screening

Gianni Infantino has been pictured taking and posing for photos

Fifa president hits back after outrage over open casket selfie - as he calls on every country to name stadium after Pelé

The guard has been branded 'an idiot'

King's Guard who filmed himself gyrating against his rifle on duty branded 'bloody stupid idiot'

People have been urged to get vaccinated against Covid and the flu

Avoid getting ill 'unnecessarily,' say health chiefs as NHS is gripped by 'major crisis'

Stephanie Hansen was found stabbed to death on New Year's Eve

Man charged after 'beautiful' young woman stabbed to death in west London on New Year's Eve

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

Pilgrims keep streaming to Vatican to honour Pope Benedict

Mick Lynch has vowed to stop the railway industry becoming part of the gig economy

Union boss Mick Lynch says rail workers are being pushed towards gig economy as latest strikes begin

Dana and Anne White have both apologised for their public fight

UFC chief Dana White apologises for slapping his wife at a bar at New Year's Eve party in Mexico

Latest News

See more Latest News

Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Prayers pour in for NFL star Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest mid-game - as his fund for children tops $3m
Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident, his team announced

Rally driver and Top Gear star Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident in Utah

Maureen Gitau

Man charged with murder of London woman, 24, last seen in early December

Brits have been asked to wear masks outside again

'Wear masks while out and about', health bosses tell sick Brits, as NHS creaks amid wave of Covid and flu
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to hospital

Jeremy Renner has surgery after suffering extensive injuries including 'blunt chest trauma' during snow plough crash
Three British-born victims are among the dead

Family of British newlyweds killed in Australian horror helicopter crash 'humbled' by outpouring of 'love and support'
Brazil Pele

Brazilians mourn Pele at the stadium where he got his start

Two Britons were among the four people killed after two helicopters collided near Sea World in Queensland, Australia.

Two Britons among the four dead after two helicopters collided on Australian coast

Earth Wind and Fire drummer Fred White has died aged 67, his family has announced.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer and founding member Fred White dies aged 67

Brazil Pele

Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'
Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ex-Tory minister

Ex-Tory Minister insists she will vote to get Keir Starmer into No.10

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections
Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit