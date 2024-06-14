Snooker fan breaks silence after being seen 'nibbling boy's ear' during World Championship

14 June 2024, 06:25

The man was seen nibbling on the boy's ear
The man was seen nibbling on the boy's ear. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A snooker fan has spoken out after being caught on camera appearing to nibble on a boy's ear during the World Championships.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Italian forklift truck driver Stefano Voci said that he was simply "sharing love and affection" with the boy, whom he identified as a relative.

He hit out at people for manipulating the image online and for acting "maliciously" in response.

The scene, caught in the background of a TV interview with snooker player Stephen Hendry during the championships in April, alarmed some viewers.

The boy can be seen in the footage noticing the camera and waving, at which point Mr Voci looks too and makes a silly face.

Read more: Eco activists halt World Snooker Championship at the Crucible with orange powder protest as angry crowd boos them off

Read more: Pool player coolly pots the black despite car ploughing into pub wall inches behind him after 110mph police chase

The incident happened during the background of an interview with Stephen Hendry
The incident happened during the background of an interview with Stephen Hendry. Picture: Alamy

Police launched an investigation after the incident, but said recently that Mr Voci had no case to answer.

Mr Voci is from Desio, near Milan in northern Italy, and was over in the UK visiting family when he attended the World Championships in Sheffield.

He said the furore since the incident had been upsetting, and his actions were entirely innocent.

Mr Voci has since deleted his social media accounts, and said: "There are many clarifications to make but everything is in process (sic). I was just someone sharing love and affection like anyone else, that was exposed maliciously."

Kyren Wilson won the World Championship this year
Kyren Wilson won the World Championship this year. Picture: Alamy

He added: "All the pictures are being edited in social networks, those pictures are not mine they are just setting this up to affect me….No more hate."

Mr Voci also said: "My family are fine and closer than ever, I don't care that my face is all over social media with photomontages and fake posts.

"Just leave my family alone. God bless you all and best wishes to you all."

South Yorkshire Police said: "Following review of the video, officers have determined no crime has been committed and the investigation has been filed."

