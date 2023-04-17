Eco activists halt World Snooker Championship at the Crucible with orange powder protest as angry crowd boos them off

The protesters were dragged away by security. Picture: Eurosport

By Will Taylor

A Just Stop Oil protester climbed onto a snooker table during the World Championship and threw an orange substance over himself to jeers from onlookers.

The activist stopped the game between Robert Milkins and Mark Allen as the crowd booed him.

It came in the first stage of the 2023 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Security moved into to grab him off the table, while at the same time a female protester wearing a similar shirt leapt from the crowd and tried to get on a separate match.

However, staff managed to grab her and stop her from getting on the table.

Just Stop Oil, which has made use of highly disruptive methods to get attention, said new oil and gas would "snooker us".

"At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play," the group said.

"The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.

🎱 NEW OIL AND GAS WILL SNOOKER US



"They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into in civil resistance against the Government's genocidal policies."

Its methods have caused division over whether they are counter productive and put people off supporting their eco causes.

The group wants the British government to stop awarding oil and gas licences.

It comes after animal rights protesters tried to disrupt the Grand National at Aintree.

The trainer of a horse who died after suffering a fatal fall at Saturday's Grand National blamed "ignorant" protesters for the death of the prized animal.

The race had been delayed by almost 15 minutes after protesters attempted to enter the racecourse using ladders and attach themselves to the jumps.

Hill Sixteen, who was trained by Sandy Thomson, fell at the first fence after a delay which led to a number of the horses becoming frightened and "hyper".

Following the fall, the horse suffered a broken neck and was put down as a result.

At least 118 protestors who were detained by police at the racecourse and nearby M57 protests have since been bailed.