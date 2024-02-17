‘Until we meet again’: Snoop Dogg’s younger brother dies aged 44 as rapper pays tribute

17 February 2024, 09:20 | Updated: 17 February 2024, 09:22

Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44.
Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The US rapper announced the death of his younger brother Bing Worthington on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Snoop Dogg shared a collection of photos of his brother on Instagram as he paid tribute to the 44-year-old music executive.

Among the photo captions, the rapper said “until we meet again” and “back with momma”.

The 44-year-old died on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California said.

"The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report,” NBC News said quoting an email from Sergeant Frank Gonzalez.

Floods of people offered their condolences to the US rapper on Friday after he announced the news of his brother's death.

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson said: "I'm sorry this happened….. Prayers love and light to you and your family."

Singer Tamar Braxton said: "Sorry for all your Loss Brother."

Worthington was a music producer and had worked on projects at Snoop Dogg’s record company, Dogg Records.

Miguel Lopez, a friend of Worthington, said he had been instrumental in setting up the record company.

Read more: Get Back: Paul McCartney reunited with bass he played on string of Beatles hits, 52 years after it was stolen

Read more: Steve Wright’s brother says ‘he could have looked after himself better’ after star DJ’s ‘unexpected’ death

Worthington “had a great heart, and the little things he did were huge things for us, like opening the doors to his family,” Lopez said.

“He's going to be missed as a friend above all. This label has to carry on in his honour.”

Lopez said the music executive had gone through “a tough time since his mom passed”.

Beverly Tate, the mother of Worthington and the rapper, died in 2021.

The Californian-born rapper Snoop Dogg shot to fame following the success of his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, and has gone on to release a host of albums across his career.

Among his back catalogue are hits including Gin And Juice and Drop It Like It's Hot. He has also featured in a string of films such as the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake and coming-of-age drama Baby Boy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump Abortion

Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

Police officers detain a man laying flowers for Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on

The vice-chancellor at Buckingham University said Cambridge is discriminating against 'white privately educated males'.

Cambridge University ‘discriminating against privately educated white boys’, claims vice-chancellor at rival institution

An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches planned trajectory in key test

At least 100 people have been detained, a human rights group has claimed.

Russian police crack down on protests over death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny as ‘at least 100 arrested’

Colder conditions are set to return

Exact date snow will arrive next week as new weather maps show places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine withdrawing from Avdiivka after lengthy Russian assault

Navalny's wife became the latest world figure to say Putin should be held responsible for his death

'Evil' Putin must pay: World leaders speak out against Russia after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny

Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Biden

Biden says Navalny’s death brings urgency to the need for more aid for Ukraine

Alexei Navalny

Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny: UK must do everything in its power to prevent other political prisoners from facing same fate

World Court Ukraine Russia

UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah

Alexei Navalny in prison

World leaders blame Vladimir Putin for death of critic Alexei Navalny

Donald Trump

Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

Israel Palestinians

Israel’s defence chief says military ‘thoroughly planning’ offensive in Rafah

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chiefs Parade Shooting Football

Two youths charged over shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Sir Chris Hoy has been diagnosed with cancer

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis as he vows to 'live my life as normal'
New allegations against Horner have emerged

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner 'accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to female employee'
Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect’s rape trial in Germany is adjourned

Protesting Indian farmers

Thousands of farmers on the march in protest over minimum food prices

Darrien Williams

Pictured: Boy, 16, stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol as two teens arrested on suspicion of murder
Smirking Vladimir Putin (l) seen meeting power plant workers hours after it emerged Alexei Navalny (r) had died in prison

Smirking Vladimir Putin seen for first time since arch enemy Alexei Navalny dies while 'going for a walk' in prison
Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may never be found if he entered the water

Fears Clapham chemical attack suspect will never be found if he jumped into the Thames

Amima Noor has been jailed for seven years in a landmark case

Woman jailed after taking British girl, three, for female genital mutilation in Kenya in landmark case
Nathan Lee Davies, 47, has been outraged at Wrexham County Borough Council's decision and said he "deserves" the holiday

Disabled campaigner who saved £50,000 from care funding stopped from spending the cash on Florida holiday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit