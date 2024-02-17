‘Until we meet again’: Snoop Dogg’s younger brother dies aged 44 as rapper pays tribute

Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The US rapper announced the death of his younger brother Bing Worthington on Friday.

Snoop Dogg shared a collection of photos of his brother on Instagram as he paid tribute to the 44-year-old music executive.

Among the photo captions, the rapper said “until we meet again” and “back with momma”.

The 44-year-old died on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California said.

"The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report,” NBC News said quoting an email from Sergeant Frank Gonzalez.

Floods of people offered their condolences to the US rapper on Friday after he announced the news of his brother's death.

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson said: "I'm sorry this happened….. Prayers love and light to you and your family."

Singer Tamar Braxton said: "Sorry for all your Loss Brother."

Worthington was a music producer and had worked on projects at Snoop Dogg’s record company, Dogg Records.

Miguel Lopez, a friend of Worthington, said he had been instrumental in setting up the record company.

Worthington “had a great heart, and the little things he did were huge things for us, like opening the doors to his family,” Lopez said.

“He's going to be missed as a friend above all. This label has to carry on in his honour.”

Lopez said the music executive had gone through “a tough time since his mom passed”.

Beverly Tate, the mother of Worthington and the rapper, died in 2021.

The Californian-born rapper Snoop Dogg shot to fame following the success of his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, and has gone on to release a host of albums across his career.

Among his back catalogue are hits including Gin And Juice and Drop It Like It's Hot. He has also featured in a string of films such as the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake and coming-of-age drama Baby Boy.