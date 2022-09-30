'Lovely' soldier, 18, who walked with Queen's coffin during funeral procession found dead at London barracks

30 September 2022, 20:51 | Updated: 30 September 2022, 21:41

A soldier who took part in the Queen's funeral procession has been fond dead at Hyde Park Barracks
A soldier who took part in the Queen's funeral procession has been fond dead at Hyde Park Barracks.

By Daisy Stephens

A 'lovely' 18-year-old soldier who played a key role in the Queen's funeral procession has been found dead at his London barracks.

Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams walked as part of the procession accompanying Her Majesty's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

But just over a week later the 18-year-old - known as Jak to family and friends - was found dead at his barracks in Knightsbridge, central London.

His mother Laura wrote on Facebook: "Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday".

She had previously shared videos of her son partaking in the Queen's state funeral.

"Could't be any prouder today," she wrote in one post.

In another, she just wrote: "My boy..."

Emergency services were called to Hyde Park Barracks just before 4pm on Wednesday.

When they arrived the 18-year-old was unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said his death was "unexpected" but was not being treated as suspicious.

The Trooper took part in the Queen's funeral procession through central London last week
The Trooper took part in the Queen's funeral procession through central London last week.

Tributes for the 18-year-old have poured in on social media.

"What a lovely young man and amazing smile," one person wrote beneath Laura's post.

"The sky has gained the brightest stars."

Another wrote: "Jak did his family and our country proud."

An Army spokesperson told the Mail Online: "It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on September 28 at Hyde Park Barracks.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

He was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in central London
He was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in central London.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan said: "Police were called at 15:48hrs on Wednesday, 28 September to reports of a man found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"The death was unexpected, it has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.42pm on Wednesday 28 September to reports of an incident at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge.

"We sent a number of resources including an ambulance, a medic in a response car, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer.

"Sadly, despite our efforts, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

