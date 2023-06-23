Man accused of being the Somerset Gimp faces knife and public decency charges

Hunt is charged in relation to the Somerset gimp sightings. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man accused of being the "Somerset gimp" is facing new charges after the case against him was discontinued.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joshua Hunt is charged with one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, on May 9.

The 31-year-old is also accused affray in relation to an incident there two days earlier, and is also charged with outraging public decency in Cleeve on October 25 last year.

Hunt, of Claverham in Somerset, had previously been due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court in November.

Read more: Police staggered after person calls 999 to say they are being followed by a cat

All charges relate to incidents where someone was seen wearing a black gimp suit across north Somerset.

Sightings were caught on camera and posted online as speculation among residents broke out over what the motivation was.

Hunt is facing charges after the case against him was discontinued. Picture: Social media

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "The charges against Joshua Hunt have been reviewed in accordance with the code for crown prosecutors and proceedings at Bristol Crown Court have been concluded.

"Proceedings have been commenced in relation to two alternative charges contrary to the Public Order Act 1986 and Mr Hunt is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates' Court on July 18 2023.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Joshua Hunt are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."