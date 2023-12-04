Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Somerset and North Devon schools shut as heavy rain causes floods in South West England
4 December 2023, 13:49 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 14:13
Heavy rain has caused issues in parts of the South West, with several schools in Somerset and North Devon closing as access to roads has flooded.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Schools across south Somerset and North Devon have been forced to close as roads have flooded from the heavy rain, making classrooms inaccessible.
Somerset Council have said that eleven schools have now been shut due to the bad weather.
Somerset and the South West have been hit with heavy rain and a number of flood warnings with alerts currently in place.
According to the Met Office, there are currently thirteen flood warnings for the area, with a yellow warning for rain until 6pm this evening.
Read more: Brits braced for 250-mile wall of snow as weather alerts issued and drivers told to take extra care on ‘ice rink Monday’
Read more: Rishi Sunak to launch crackdown on legal migration by 'hiking minimum salary to £38k'
Schools closed in Somerset due to flooding:
- Fiveways Special School
- Curry Mallet Cof EPrimary School
- Butleigh CofE Primary School
- Baltonsborough CE VC Primary School
- Martock CofE Primary School
- Curry Rivel CofE VC Primary School
- West Pennard CofE Primary School
- Charlton Mackrell CofE Primary School
- Tatworth Primary School
- Hambridge Community Primary School
- High Ham CofE Primary School
Schools closed in North Devon due to flooding:
- St Andrew's CofE Primary Academy
- Membury Primary Academy
- Plymtree Church of England Primary School
- Holywell Church of England School
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say they're currently attending a number of flood-related incidents across South Somerset.
Flooding has also impacted the railway lines in the South West of the country, causing a partial closure of the West England Line.
South Western Railway said heavy rain has caused flooding in the Crewkerne area and has blocked the line.
Extreme rainfall in the Crewkerne area of Somerset means fewer trains than normal can run between Exeter St Davids and Yeovil Junction.
⚠️Unfortunately the heavy rainfall we're continuing to experience has meant we've had to close part of the West of England line due to flooding.— Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) December 4, 2023
❌We're urging customers not to travel between Salisbury and Exeter and please follow @SW_Help for the latest travel advice.
/1 https://t.co/4sGBc28206
The line between Axminster and Yeovil Junction is also flooded.
Railway replacement buses are in operation but may be subject to cancellations due to flooding.
All traffic is being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accident on M5 Southbound from J25 A358 (Taunton) to J26 A38 (Wellington).
Across the country, there are thirty-seven flood warnings and 126 flood alerts.