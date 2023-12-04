Somerset and North Devon schools shut as heavy rain causes floods in South West England

Schools have had to be shut in the South West of the country. Picture: Met Office, Gov.UK, Network Rail Wessex

By Jasmine Moody

Heavy rain has caused issues in parts of the South West, with several schools in Somerset and North Devon closing as access to roads has flooded.

Schools across south Somerset and North Devon have been forced to close as roads have flooded from the heavy rain, making classrooms inaccessible.

Somerset Council have said that eleven schools have now been shut due to the bad weather.

Somerset and the South West have been hit with heavy rain and a number of flood warnings with alerts currently in place.

According to the Met Office, there are currently thirteen flood warnings for the area, with a yellow warning for rain until 6pm this evening.

Flooded roads have made some schools inaccessible. Picture: Network Rail Wessex

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain. Picture: Met Office

Schools closed in Somerset due to flooding:

Fiveways Special School

Curry Mallet Cof EPrimary School

Butleigh CofE Primary School

Baltonsborough CE VC Primary School

Martock CofE Primary School

Curry Rivel CofE VC Primary School

West Pennard CofE Primary School

Charlton Mackrell CofE Primary School

Tatworth Primary School

Hambridge Community Primary School

High Ham CofE Primary School

Schools closed in North Devon due to flooding:

St Andrew's CofE Primary Academy

Membury Primary Academy

Plymtree Church of England Primary School

Holywell Church of England School

Schools across the South West have been shut. Picture: Gov.UK

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say they're currently attending a number of flood-related incidents across South Somerset.

Flooding has also impacted the railway lines in the South West of the country, causing a partial closure of the West England Line.

South Western Railway said heavy rain has caused flooding in the Crewkerne area and has blocked the line.

Extreme rainfall in the Crewkerne area of Somerset means fewer trains than normal can run between Exeter St Davids and Yeovil Junction.

⚠️Unfortunately the heavy rainfall we're continuing to experience has meant we've had to close part of the West of England line due to flooding.



❌We're urging customers not to travel between Salisbury and Exeter and please follow @SW_Help for the latest travel advice.



— Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) December 4, 2023

The line between Axminster and Yeovil Junction is also flooded.

Railway replacement buses are in operation but may be subject to cancellations due to flooding.

All traffic is being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accident on M5 Southbound from J25 A358 (Taunton) to J26 A38 (Wellington).

Across the country, there are thirty-seven flood warnings and 126 flood alerts.