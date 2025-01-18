Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday. Picture: Christina Ebenezer/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has marked her 60th birthday on Monday with the release of a new photograph.

The portrait was snapped by London-based fashion photographer Christina Ebenezer earlier this month.

She looks cheerful and candid as she gazes out the a window of her Surrey home.

Buckingham Palace said Sophie took an interest in Ms Ebenezer's photographic style and wanted to support a rising female talent.

The Duchess will celebrate her birthday privately at home with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday.

The picture was taken at Bagshot Park and shows Sophie sporting a black turtleneck jumper and a cream skirt.

Tthe Princess of Wales (left) and Duchess of Edinburgh on a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Family's official X account wrote in a statement: "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."

Ms Ebenezer is known for for her unique approach to photography, which combines rich colour and texture in a distinctive style.

In November, Duchess Sophie was seen standing by Princess Kate Middleton's side on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to observe a two-minute silence led by King Charles on Remembrance Day.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a heartfelt gesture to Princess Kate as she placed a hand on the Princess of Wales' back, with the two moving inside following the conclusion of the Remembrance Day service.

Princess Kate of Wales would have usually been joined by Queen Camilla at the Remembrance Sunday service, who was recovering from a chest infection.

In 2024, Duchess Sophie became the first royal to visit Ukraine since war started.

During the trip, the senior royal spoke with survivors of sexual violence and torture and heard from children who were returned to Ukraine after being forcibly separated from their families.

The Duchess also visited the site of a mass grave in Bucha where victims of the Russian occupation were buried.

She also laid flowers at a memorial that contains the names of the victims.