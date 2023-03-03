Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery

By Will Taylor

Brutal robbers broke a woman's leg as they violently stole her handbag in a horrific sustained attack in South London.

Two males and a woman approached the 33-year-old victim from behind, hit her on the head repeatedly and continued to attack her as she fell to the floor.

They repeatedly stamped on her, breaking her leg, before fleeing with her bag.

She was taken to hospital after a passer-by called 999 and spent four days in hospital.

The attack happened in Risborough Street, Southwark.

Police have now released images as they ask for help finding the robbers.

Detective Inspector Vicky Allen said: "This was a particularly violent robbery carried out by three suspects on a lone woman.

The jacket used in the robbery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"The level of violence used was completely disproportionate, cowardly, and unnecessary – with a continued attack even when the suspects were in possession of the victim’s bag. Even though her physical injuries will heal in time, the trauma of this attack will likely have a lasting effect on the victim.

"We are issuing CCTV footage of three individuals we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries and I would urge anybody with information to come forward."

Police released CCTV of all three. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The first suspect is male, slim, 5’ 11’’, in his early 20s and he has short, dark brown hair with some facial hair.

He wore a light-coloured hoodie and a dark jacket.

Suspect two is male, chubby, 5’ 7’’, and in his early 20s or younger. He wore a navy puffer-style jacket with a distinct cartoon motif on its back and baggy light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

The female suspect is about 5’ 4’’, early 20s or younger, and had long, brown, wavy hair worn with a middle parting. She carried a brown handbag.

All three were described as Hispanic-looking.

Call 101 quoting CAD 6398/15Feb with any information, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.