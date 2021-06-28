Spain demands negative PCR tests for Brits going to Balearic Islands

By Emma Soteriou

British tourists will need to present a negative PCR test when visiting the Balearic Islands, the Spanish government has said.

Visitors will only need to show a recent negative test if they are not fully vaccinated.

Restrictions will be enforced within 72 hours, "so that tour operators and British tourists are able to adapt to the new rules," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gónzalez Laya later confirmed the new rules would come into effect from Friday, after being published in the Spanish official journal on Tuesday.

Tourism: we welcome 🇬🇧 citizens to spend their holidays in 🇪🇸



From tomorrow British citizen will require a certification of full vaccination or a negative PCR (72hrs) to enter Spain ❤️#WelcomeBack #SpainForSure #YouDeserveSpain @MAECgob @GlobalSpain @ukinspain @EmbSpainUK — Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) June 28, 2021

The Balearic Islands - which include popular holiday destinations such as Ibiza and Mallorca - were recently confirmed to be joining the UK's green list from 4.00 am on Wednesday 30 June.

People travelling to green list countries have to take a test before departing and another on or before day two of their return to the UK.

That said, as the UK begins to relax its travel plans, more countries have begun restricting their entry requirements.

Spain is joined by Portugal - which has imposed a 14-day quarantine - and Hong Kong - which has added the UK to its "very high risk" list - in its tighter restrictions on the UK.

This also comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on EU countries to introduce a mandatory quarantine for British travellers, due to the spread of the Delta variant.