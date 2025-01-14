Spanish football star arrested over 'match fixing scam'

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Spanish football star has been arrested over an elaborate match fixing scam after allegedly earning intentional yellow cards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police over the allegations of fixing sports betting results, the Spanish league said.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, police investigators suspect that Salas intentionally tried to be booked by referees to favour bets made by family members and friends in Spain.

There are at least two accomplices who are understood to have made money off his actions, according to El Confidencial, who first reported the story.

The 22-year-old defender has received three yellow cards this season. Picture: Alamy

The 22-year-old defender has received three yellow cards this season.

He earned 10 last season in La Liga, including seven in the last nine games of the season that he played in between April and May 2024 as Sevilla finished 14th.

Those are the bookings reportedly being investigated by a court in Morón de la Frontera (Seville).

Three of those last seven cards came very late in the game with one coming in the 88th minute and two in the 94th minute.

Read more: Scammer jailed after swindling fans of nearly £40k from fake Liverpool tickets

Read more: Chelsea star arrives at court for hearing over allegations of racially aggravated harassment

If found guilty, Salas faces a prison sentence of anywhere between six months and three years. Picture: Alamy

The Spanish league told The Associated Press that it will ask to take part in any judicial investigation of the player.

Sevilla said they were aware of the detention and were monitoring the situation closely.

If found guilty, Salas faces a prison sentence of anywhere between six months and three years.

The Spaniard joined Sevilla aged 11 and has played 54 times for their first team while earning two international U21 caps.

The 22-year-old had only just extended his contract at the Spanish giants in December 2024, which would see him stay at the club until the end of the 2028-29 season.