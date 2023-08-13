Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Spencer Matthews, the Made in Chelsea star, was rushed to hospital on holiday after taking too much cold sore medicine.

His wife, Irish influencer Vogue Williams, said he "overdosed" on the tablets while they were on a family getaway in Spain this summer.

"Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he is a little b**** and he can't handle it," she told the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.

"Well I will tell you what, he overdosed on coldsore tablets. I am not joking, I am not joking, I'm not.

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams. Picture: Alamy

"He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking ten of these things and he said 'oh they're fine'.

"And he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle and he said 'darling take six of these and you'll be fine' and you're only meant to take two."

Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

Matthews and Williams were on holiday with their three children: Theodore, aged four, Gigi, three, and Otto, 15 months.

Williams said she was unsure if the cold sore tablets were the only reason for her husband being hospitalised, adding that the whole family was unwell.

Matthews and Williams have been married since 2018, when they tied the knot at the Made in Chelsea star's family estate in Scotland.