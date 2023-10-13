'Spineless' FA slammed for refusing to display Israeli flag on Wembley arch after 'depraved' Hamas attacks

The Israeli flag will not be shown on the Wembley Arch, it is understood. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Football Association (FA) has been branded "spineless" for its refusal to display the Israeli flag on Wembley arch following Hamas' attack on Israel.

The FA announced yesterday that the iconic stadium's arch will not be lit in the colours of the Israeli flag ahead of England's international clash with Australia.

Players from both sides will now wear black armbands during the friendly, with flags and kits from non-competing nations - including Israel, banned.

There will also be a period of silence held before kick-off, the FA added.

Critics have slammed the decision, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, who labelled the FA's response as "weak".

"When hundreds of innocent Israelis were murdered, raped and kidnapped in a coordinated terrorist campaign, unequalled since 9/11, the FA's response is 'to remember the victims of the conflicts in Israel and Palestine' and the Wembley arches will not be illuminated in blue and white," it said.

"This weak response brings no credit to the FA."

The Ukraine flag is displayed on a screen at the exit of Wembley Park underground station, backdropped by the arch of Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the FA said it will "remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine" during match proceedings.

"Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering."

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Jewish Supporters Group described the FA's decision as "spineless"

It comes after the government wrote a letter encouraging governing bodies in sport to ‘appropriately’ mark the attacks in Israel.

The Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer expressed her "extreme disappointment" at the decision after making her "views clear".

"It is especially disappointing in light of the FA's bold stance on other terrorist attacks in the recent past," she said.

"Words and actions matter. The government is clear: we stand with Israel."

A message of ‘peace and unity’ was initially slated to be conveyed before England face Australia in a friendly on Friday.

Last year the FA lit the arch in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag in solidarity with the country after it was invaded by Russia.

Last year the FA lit the arch in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag in solidarity with the country after it was invaded by Russia. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer has said he believed the Wembley arch should be illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag following attacks by Hamas.

Sir Keir told LBC: “I do think they should be on the arch because I think the message has to go out that we stand with Israel, the UK stands with Israel, and that is a manifestation of that support.”

The official confirmation comes as Australia are scheduled to play Palestine as part of their road to World Cup qualification on November 21.

Palestine's national team withdrew from a tournament in Malaysia this week, which was set to serve as a warm-up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The letter from the government to sporting bodies read: “In the light of the attacks in Israel on behalf of the secretary of state we would encourage you to mark the events in line with previous events where sport has come together.”

It comes as Lord Triesman, the first independent FA chairman, became the second ex-FA chairman to condemn the slow response to the attacks on Israel by the sporting body.

A Jewish peer and former government minister, Lord Triesman accused the sport’s leaders of pandering to “wealthy Middle East states”.

Fifa and Uefa are both yet to respond to requests as to whether tributes will take place at matches over the coming weeks.