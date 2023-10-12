The FA are 'spineless idiots' for not lighting up Wembley Arch in the Israeli colours, says Nick Ferrari

I’d paint the pitch blue and white if I had the chance. I’d put it on the goalposts as well, and if they didn’t like it, tough luck.

Can we put a call into these spineless idiots at the Football Association? How much do we pay these fools?

Now these are the same idiots that gave us VAR, which is on a totally different scale I know, but they really are destroying absolutely everything they touch aren't they?

What this means now is, potential lawbreakers have the upper hand.

So you do it for Ukraine quite rightly, because you think well it's unlikely anybody is going to make any kind of backlash, any illegal activities pro-Russia, but you yield, you bow to 'some communities' because you fear it might upset them.

READ MORE: Wembley Stadium arch won't be lit in Israeli flag colours says FA ahead of England friendly

Can I suggest that anyone who lives here, who in any way sees the marking of the horrors that both sides have been through and are going through, of children being murdered, of Holocaust victims being taken hostage, of people being set alight, they really have to question the society they’re in.

We should absolutely show solidarity. It’s good enough for the King, It’s good enough for Prince William, but it’s not good enough for the FA, because they 'fear a backlash from some communities'.

You know what? I’d paint the pitch blue and white if I had the chance. I’d put it on the goalposts as well, and if they didn’t like it, tough luck.

You show leadership, that’s what you do.

