Sporting fixtures, strikes and Last Night of the Proms cancelled as Britain mourns the Queen

9 September 2022, 10:36

Play at the PGA golf championship has been suspended, while the RMT has cancelled planned train strikes and the English Football League has cancelled its' games scheduled for Friday.
Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

A host of sporting events, concerts and award shows have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A top Championship clash between Norwich and Burnley was cancelled while Premier League and Football League authorities are due to meet later today to make a decision on this weekend's matches.

Today's racing at Chester, Doncaster, Sandown and Salisbury have been cancelled while there will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship golf at Wentworth and stage six of the Tour of Britain cycling race will also not go ahead.

There will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday.
Picture: Alamy
The English Football League has cancelled its matches scheduled for today, with a decision expected later on whether Premier League matches will go ahead this weekend.
Picture: Alamy

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that planned strikes on 15 and 17 September will be cancelled as a mark of respect. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association has also called off planned strikes in September.

The second day of postal strikes by Royal Mail workers that was due to take place today has also been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Read more: Queen died 'with Charles and Anne' at her bedside as other Royals rushed in vain to be by her side

Read more: Gun salutes, church bells and an address from King Charles III: Britain begins tributes to Queen Elizabeth

Tonight's schedule for the Proms has been cancelled, as well as the Last Night of the Proms, which was scheduled to take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday

The Mercury Music Prize ceremony, which was due to take place today.

The RMT cancelled strikes planned for Saturday 10th September on the rail network.
Picture: Alamy

Theatre performances across the UK are expected to continue, while observing a minutes silence as a mark of respect.

Schools have been advised to remain open in an email from the Department for Education, according to Schools Week, the email said “normal attendance is expected”, but “headteachers continue to have the power to authorise leaves of absence for pupils in exceptional circumstances”.

However, schools are expected to be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral, Monday September 19 as the funeral day is expected to be declared a bank holiday.

