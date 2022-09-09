Queen died 'with Charles and Anne' at her bedside as other Royals rushed in vain to be by her side

The Queen's eldest children Charles and Anne were the only members of the Royal Family who made it to the Queen's bedside in time. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen died with Charles and Anne at her bedside as the rest of her family raced across the country to say their goodbyes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen's four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward - as well as her grandsons Harry and William flew to Scotland as soon as Buckingham Palace announced she was under "medical supervision".

But her two eldest children were the only ones to make it to Balmoral before she died, according to the MailOnline.

Read more: Charles says death of Queen Elizabeth II 'is a moment of the greatest sadness' for Royal Family

Read more: From Andrew and Harry to the environment: What the UK can expect from King Charles III

The paper said the pair had already been in Scotland and so were able to reach the estate in time to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex landed at Aberdeen airport at 3.50pm.

It means they would not have arrived at Balmoral until around 4.50pm - but Prime Minister Liz Truss was informed of the Queen's death at 4.30pm.

Harry, meanwhile, flew separately and arrived at Balmoral just after 8pm, 90 minutes after the Royal Family announced the Queen had died.

The now-King Charles will return to London on Friday.

He will meet officials to discuss plans for the Queen's funeral.

He is also expected to meet with Ms Truss, and will address the nation later.

Harry has also reportedly left Balmoral, alone, on Friday.

Read more: Live updates: King Charles to return to London as memorials to Queen Elizabeth begin

Read more: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Since news of the Queen's death, tributes have flooded in from politicians, world leaders and members of the public.

Flowers, candles and notes have been left at the gates of the Queen's royal residences.

Tearful crowds hugged one another as they stood in the rain outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening after the death notice was put on the gates and the flags lowered to half-mast.

Some camped overnight, and others returned on Friday to pay their respects.

In Balmoral, messages were left among floral tributes at the gates.

One said: "Thank you Queen Elizabeth II for your service to our nation."

Another card said: "Thank you for your dedication, service and reign.

"You have been a source of inspiration and a calming figure through my life."

Another simply said: "Just thanks."

Read more: Tearful for the nation's beloved Queen as crowds of mourners descend on Buckingham Palace and Balmoral

Read more: Queen Elizabeth: The longest reigning monarch's life in pictures

King Charles said last night the Queen's passing was "a moment of great sadness" for the Royal Family.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."