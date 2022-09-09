Tearful for the nation's beloved Queen as crowds of mourners descend on Buckingham Palace and Balmoral

Tributes have been left at royal residences across the UK. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Huge crowds of tearful well-wishers have flocked to Buckingham Palace and Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen, following her death on Thursday aged 96.

Tributes were left at the gates of the Queen's royal residences across the country.

At Buckingham Palace in London, hundreds of colourful flowers and flickering candles rested outside the gates.

Last night crowds remained outside, huddled under their umbrellas and tearfully consoling one another.

Further back, others sporadically broke out into the national anthem and rounds of applause.

Dozens of police officers lined the gates while fans draped a huge union flag across the Victoria memorial opposite.

Tributes outside Buckingham Palace early on Friday morning. Picture: LBC

At Balmoral, where the Queen died, messages were left among floral tributes at the gates.

One said: "Thank you Queen Elizabeth II for your service to our nation."

Another card said: "Thank you for your dedication, service and reign.

"You have been a source of inspiration and a calming figure through my life."

One tribute came in the shape of a model corgi - the Queen's beloved breed of dog.

Another card was left by pupils from St Roman's Primary School more than 100 miles away in West Dumbartonshire.

And another message simply said: "Just thanks."

Tributes outside Balmoral in north east Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Tributes were also left at Sandringham, the Royal family's Norfolk estate.

One read: "Rest in peace wonderful perfect Queen."

Another said: "Her Majesty, thank you for dedicating your life so we can have ours.

"Rest in eternal peace."

Tributes at Sandringham in Norfolk. Picture: LBC

Flowers started to accumulate shortly after the Queen died.

People were pictured crying and taking pictures as they gathered outside the palace late on Thursday evening, as a single helicopter circled the skies above.

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a group of armed police assembled with Palace staff in the grounds.

Members of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

What a moment at Buckingham Palace. Hundreds and hundreds of people pouring in to pay their respects to the Queen pic.twitter.com/LJO4eQ9eNt — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) September 8, 2022

Officials brought a notice confirming the Queen's death to the gates of Buckingham Palace just after 6.30pm.

Thousands of people gathered to catch a glimpse of it on Thursday evening, with hundreds still outside the gates as darkness fell.

Many people were seen setting up tents as they prepared to camp outside the palace overnight.

Royal superfan John Loughrey, 67, from Wandsworth, south west London, wept outside Buckingham Palace as he said he "can’t believe" the news.

He told The Wandsworth Times he will be camping near the palace for 10 days.

He paid tribute to the "inspirational" Queen whose "duty always came first".

Mr Loughrey said: "I met the Queen twice - I gave flowers to her.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96. Picture: Getty

"I can’t believe it.

"She was inspirational.

"She served her duty – her duty always came first, her family next.

"She went downhill after the Duke of Edinburgh died - they were like two swans.

"God save the Queen."

Meanwhile, Lily, aged four, wrote "I love you Queen. I'll miss you." in a tribute at Balmoral.

Written on a bouquet of flowers, laid out on a bridge next to Balmoral, another message read: "A mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, our Queen. Your job here is done. Rest easy. Charlotte, Adam, Harriet and Tilly."

Mourners have gathered outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Thursday the Royal Family rushed up to Scotland to be at the monarch's bedside, with her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex - alongside Prince Harry and Prince William visiting her at her Aberdeenshire home.

Earlier in the day, a sign reading "no guard changing ceremony today" was in position outside the palace but was later removed by officials, ahead of the Palace's announcement.

Visitors have already begun bringing flowers to Buckingham Palace. Picture: LBC

Tributes have flooded in for the Queen, with Charles, the new King, saying the monarch's death "is a moment of the greatest sadness" for the Royal Family.

In a tribute, King Charles III, wrote: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

World leaders also paid tribute to the 96-year-old, with Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden saying the Queen was "more than a monarch" and that she "defined an era".