Anxious crowds gather at Buckingham Palace as members of Royal Family rush to the Queen's bedside

Well-wishers laid flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace as members of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Huge crowds of well-wishers have gathered outside Buckingham Palace after it was announced that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The Royal Family rushed up to Scotland to be at the monarch's bedside, with her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex - visiting her at her Aberdeenshire home.

An RAF plane that landed in Aberdeen just before 4pm was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, Andrew, Edward and Sophie.

Prince Harry is understood to be on his way, however Meghan will stay in London, the couple's spokesman confirmed.

Meanwhile, more than 100 umbrella-clad observers congregated on the stone steps up to the Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite Buckingham Palace, and dozens more stood beside the gates as they awaited further updates on the Queen's health.

Despite the size of the crowd, the atmosphere remained relatively quiet as many peered through the bars of the main gates.

It comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement this afternoon saying: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Earlier in the day, a sign reading "no guard changing ceremony today" was in position outside the palace but was later removed by officials.

Some visitors have pre-emptively brought flowers with them to the palace in tribute to the Queen.

A woman laid the first bouquet at the gates of her central London residence just after 5pm.

The crowds have since continued to grow in size as news spreads of the Queen's condition, surpassing a few hundred despite heavy downpours.

Visitors have already begun bringing flowers to Buckingham Palace. Picture: LBC

Well-wishes have flooded in for the monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility problems, throughout the day.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

"May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

The Queen was pictured a few days ago after having appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

The Queen has spent the summer up at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, and did not come back to London to appoint Ms Truss as PM due to ongoing mobility issues.

She also had to cancel a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday over health concerns.