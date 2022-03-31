Snow hits London as Arctic blast arrives with temperatures set to plummet to -7C

31 March 2022, 09:51 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 10:24

Temperatures are set to plummet as low as -7C
Temperatures are set to plummet as low as -7C. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Snow began to fall across the capital on Thursday morning, as the UK braces for four days of bitterly cold temperatures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shocked residents have taken out their phones to record flurries of snow settling on roads, roof and gardens across London, Northamptonshire and Suffolk this morning.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for snow and ice for today, covering a large part of the North East of England and Scotland with temperatures set to drop as low as -5C.

Forecasters added that thundersnow – a weather spectacular which happens when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions - had already been observed in areas of England's east coast.

Read more: Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Read more: Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

High ground across the UK in the North and Midlands could see nearly an inch of snow.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the north of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday.

An ice warning extends to the northeast of England and Yorkshire and the Humber from 8pm until 10am on Thursday.

The Met Office is warning of hazardous driving conditions in affected parts of the country.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "Cold and unsettled weather takes charge over much of the UK this week, as cold air is drawn in from the north, bringing with it the risk of rain, sleet and snow, and a widespread drop in temperatures. 

"Although there’s still some uncertainty on the exact location of snow showers, the trend is for a mix of sleet and snow to fall as a cold front moves south through on Wednesday, before clearing southern areas on Thursday morning, with the main areas at risk of snowfall being higher ground in the north and east.

"The best of any clear and sunny spells through the rest of this week are likely to be in the south and west of the UK, albeit feeling colder compared to last week."

Read more: Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

Read more: Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

Weather experts predict the cold front will continue to push south, with the risk of wintry precipitation persisting, before eventually clearing southern areas on Thursday.

Overnight in the southeast, there may be some temporary accumulations, mainly over higher ground, but potentially briefly to lower levels.

If it does manage to settle it will most likely be on grassy surfaces, with road temperatures having built up sufficiently in the recent mild weather to avoid any significant issues.  

Behind this, wintry showers follow for many areas through Thursday and Friday, especially northern and eastern areas.

Snow becomes increasingly confined to higher ground, with rain more likely at low levels, although an odd flurry of sleet or snow can’t be ruled out.  

Coupled with the sleet and snow is the drop in temperatures that many places have already been experiencing.

Isolated rural areas in the north of Scotland could see temperatures as low as –8C later in the week, with sub-zero temperatures possible overnight for much of the UK.  

The unsettled theme will continue through the weekend, although temperatures will   gradually recover to near-average over the weekend and into the start of next week.

Further North people woke up to 5cm of snow blanketing the ground.

Snow in Allenheads, in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland
Snow in Allenheads, in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

Councils in Newcastle City, North Tyneside and Gateshead all introduced their severe weather emergency protocols on Wednesday night - which included services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Wife's moving tribute to The Wanted singer after his death
Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said her difficult birth left her "damaged"

Minister reveals three-day ordeal of son's birth after she was denied C-section

David and Victoria Beckham's home was raided while they were at home with their daughter Harper

Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Chris Rock arrives at he Wilbur Theater in Boston for the first of his two sold-out performances, three days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

The maternity scandal saw 201 avoidable infant deaths

'Justice is coming for every baby' in maternity scandal of 200 deaths, families vow

Will Smith was told to leave but refused, the Academy said

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, organisers say

Putin's forces have devastated Ukraine but it appears morale is running out for some

Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting

Bruce Willis steps back from acting after brain condition 'affects abilities'

Emily Bridges had competed in men's events but would have been allowed in women's races under British guidelines

Female riders 'threatened boycott' if trans cyclist Emily Bridges was allowed to race

A teacher has been suspended at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex

Top state grammar school teacher suspended over 'using Prophet Muhammad mug'

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons now Queen has left

Simon Cole was found dead at his home

Ex-police chief found dead at home less than two weeks after retiring from force

Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour.

'Our hearts are broken': The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

Latest News

See more Latest News

A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv, despite vow to scale back
Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

US astronaut returns in Russian capsule to end record space mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police