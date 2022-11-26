Squid Game actor charged with sexual misconduct after 'touching woman's body' in 2017

Yeong-su allegedly committed the offence five years ago
Yeong-su allegedly committed the offence five years ago. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

A Golden Globe-winning Korean actor who starred in Squid Game has been charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly touching a woman's body without her consent five years ago.

O Yeong-su, 78, also starred in a government advert, which has now been dropped.

A member of the Suwon district prosecutor's office told AFP that local reports alleging charges against O were "not factually incorrect".

He has not been detained, they added.

The Squid Game star became the first Korean actor to win the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in January this year.

O won plaudits for his performance as Oh Il-nam, the oldest contestant taking part in the dystopian children's game for money.

The smash-hit Netflix series became one of the streamer's biggest ever shows
The smash-hit Netflix series became one of the streamer's biggest ever shows. Picture: Netflix
Earlier this year O Yeong-su became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe
Earlier this year O Yeong-su became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe. Picture: Getty

He was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role in the show which became one of Netflix's biggest ever programmes.

The complainant first alleged sexual misconduct against O late last year before police closed the case in April.

At the request of the alleged victim it has now been reopened, police said.

He denies the charge, local media reported.

O was born in Kaepung County, then part of Japanese Korea, which is now in North Korea.

