'Family heirloom' stag statue stolen from outside Knightsbridge home

25 March 2024, 12:00 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 12:36

Henry the Stag was stolen on Sunday 24 March
Henry the Stag was stolen on Sunday 24 March. Picture: Alison Cork/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

A TV presenter is appealing to track down a "cherished family heirloom" - worth up to £10,000 - which was stolen from outside her home in Knightsbridge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Cork MBE, 60, said Henry the Stag was swiped from from his spot in south west London in the middle of the night on Sunday 24 March.

In the post to social media, Ms Cork said the life-sized deer statue has been an heirloom for 20 years and represents a "our life in this house as a family".

"If by any chance you see anything on eBay or the like, please do let me know," she said.

She added whoever has taken him is "beyond despicable".

Henry the stag is described as a "cherished family heirloom"
Henry the stag is described as a "cherished family heirloom". Picture: Twitter/X

In a post to Instagram, Ms Cork said: "This morning I got up early to go to the gym and saw that Henry was missing. Someone stole him in the middle of the night.

"He’s been in that spot for 20 years, loved by locals, a landmark for cabbies and source of entertainment for passing tourists. He was majestic and elegant. Whoever took him is beyond despicable.

"Sadly for me, this is just another sign of the decline of our great city and the moral decline of aspects of our society.

"I realise this is an inanimate object. But that doesn’t make my sense of loss any less real. It’s a symbol of so much more."

Read more: Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman

She told LBC London is suffering a "crime epidemic" and that the city feels "unsafe and uneasy".

"I have lived here for forty years and trust me things have changed in the last few years."

"I care about london and it’s not OK for people to have their property damaged, stolen or otherwise disrespected," she added.

In 2018, she stood as a prospective candidate for London Mayor.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trans darts player claims women’s title days after winning men's event

Dutch trans darts player sparks outrage after winning titles against women and men in the same week

Trump Hush Money

Trump arrives at court for hearing in hush money case

Shamima Begum from Bethnal Green in London, who joined Islamic State at the age of 15

Shamima Begum loses bid to challenge removal of British citizenship at Supreme Court

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines lodges ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Aid groups describe ‘unimaginable’ situation in packed Gaza hospitals

One of the four terror suspects cried and screamed as he was caught by Russian authorities

Moscow massacre suspect screams as he’s dragged through dirt and ‘force-fed his own ear’ before pleading guilty

A mother and daughter have been pictured after they were killed in a crash in Plymouth.

‘Love you more than I can describe’: Tributes to mother and five-year-old daughter killed in Plymouth car crash

Valdo Calocane (l). Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top r), Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates (bottom right)

Watchdog calls for murder law overhaul amid family fury over Nottingham stabbings

Remy Gordon , 23 (top), and Kami Carpenter, 22 stabbed Cody Fisher (main image) to death

Two men who knifed footballer, 23, to death after he ‘accidentally’ touched them in packed nightclub guilty of murder

Boeing-CEO

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun to step down

Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv endures a third air attack in five days as Russia steps up bombardment

Olivia Colman has hit out at the Hollywood gender pay gap

'I'd be paid more if I was Oliver,' says Olivia Colman as she slams Hollywood gender pay gap

Japan North Korea

North Korea says Japan’s prime minister proposed summit with leader Kim Jong Un

Boeing airplanes stand in various stages of maintenance outside the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, USA

Boeing chief executive and chairman to step down as firm faces safety crisis

Greg Rutherford has shared the details of his injury with fans.

Dancing on Ice star Greg Rutherford reveals 'painful' details of 'freak accident' that forced him to pull out of final

India Holi Festival

Indians mark the reawakening of spring at Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Keen had to be rushed for treatment after being gored

British woman rushed to hospital after being gored by a yak on way to Everest base camp

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident involving a woman known to him

Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman

Josef Fritzl has revealed that he wants to emigrate to Britain is he is ever released from jail

Josef Fritzl wants to move to Britain if he is released and roam free in the Scottish Highlands
Households are paying more than other countries - but getting less in return, the Resolution Foundation says

UK getting 'worst value for money' for 'expensive, cramped and ageing' housing, new study says
Brits have been warned to expect delays when travelling this bank holiday weekend.

Brits warned of Easter weekend ‘carmageddon’ as 14 million journeys planned with double normal travel times
The Chancellor said £100k for people in his South West Surrey constituency was "not a huge salary"

Caller who earns £100,000 with wife says he only has £600 to spend per week - after Hunt said it’s not a ‘huge salary’
Russia Shooting

Two plead guilty over attack on Moscow concert hall

Russian court charges four men over Moscow concert attack that killed 137, as three out of four plead guilty

France raises terror alert to highest 'emergency' level after 137 people killed in Moscow concert hall attack
The royal couple have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds.

William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month
Four died when a rally car crashed into spectators

Horror at Hungarian rally as car skids off road and crashes into spectators, killing four and leaving eight injured

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Deborah James would have been 'proud' of Princess Kate, her parents have said.

Deborah James' parents say daughter would have been ‘proud’ of Princess Kate’s bravery in cancer battle
China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain

China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain
Kate recorded video after seeing 'warmth and affection' displayed by public following King's cancer announcement

Kate recorded video after seeing 'warmth and affection' displayed by public following King's cancer announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit