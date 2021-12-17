Star Hobson's dad 'will never recover from the cruel way she was taken from me'

17 December 2021, 17:52 | Updated: 17 December 2021, 18:03

Star Hobson died aged just one year old
Star Hobson died aged just one year old. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

The father of tragic toddler Star Hobson says he "will never recover from the callous and cruel way" she was taken from him.

Jordan Hobson said no prison sentence could bring back his "precious daughter" after Savannah Brockhill was jailed for life for murdering the one-year-old.

Star's mother, Frankie Smith, was jailed for eight years for allowing her death.

The 20-year-old split with Mr Hobson, a university student, before starting a toxic relationship with Brockhill, a court had heard.

Mr Hobson said in a statement on Friday: "The horrific death of my beautiful baby daughter has left me devastated and I will never recover from the callous and cruel way in which Star was taken from me.

Read more: Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson

Read more: Star Hobson: Attorney General asked to review Mum's eight year prison sentence

"No sentence that a court can impose will ever bring back my precious daughter.

"I would now request privacy so that I can start to grieve and begin to try and pick up the pieces of my life."

Star's case has horrified the public this week.

The toddler suffered months of assaults and psychological harm, receiving two brain injuries, numerous ribs fractures, the fracture and refracture of her leg and a skull fracture.

Mrs Justice Lambert, sentencing the pair this week, said Star got "caught up in the crossfire" of Smith and Brockhill's relationship, who filmed her in cruel and humiliating circumstances.

A punch or kick to Star killed the child at Smith's flat in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in September 2020, causing her to lose half the blood in her body in what was described as injuries similar to a traffic accident.

The sentencing of Brockhill and Smith came shortly after the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the murdered six-year-old from Solihull, emerged.

Brockhill, 28, will have to stay behind bars for at least 25 years before she can be considered for release.

Mr Hobson was unable to make a statement in court. His father Bernard told the judge on Wednesday he is "heartbroken and haunted by his baby daughter suffering in her little life and her tragic death which didn't need to happen".

Much like in Arthur's case, the tragedy drew a critical focus on the role played by social services.

The Bradford Partnership, which includes the agencies which had contact with Star during her short life, said on Tuesday: "We need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed."

Jurors heard Smith's family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on the little girl in the months before she died.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A new Imperial College London has highlighted the importance of boosters against the Omicron Covid variant.

Boosters 'critical' against Omicron – but new jab may be needed in future

Rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March next year the DfT has confirmed

Rail fare rise branded "brutal rip off" as passengers face £200 hike to season tickets

The UK could be set for a white Christmas as the Met Office say snow is possible over the festive period

White Xmas on the cards for the UK as the Met Office issue warning for freezing fog

Weather

The moment a furious driver 'tried to move protesters on with her vehicle'.

Woman who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4X4 charged with assault

Rail fares will rise by nearly four per cent

Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March next year

The Victoria line will be among lines hit by strike action this weekend

Tube strikes on multiple lines to go ahead this weekend

Oliver Dowden spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Dowden admits Tories took a 'kicking' in North Shropshire

Exclusive
13 allegations have been made to police involving Kingfisher Court in Radlett (file image)

Police probe multiple rape and sexual abuse allegations at NHS mental health unit

Exclusive
Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents.

Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show

Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan.

Japan: 27 feared dead after building fire breaks out in Osaka

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire by-election.

'Boris, the party is over': Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win piles pressure on PM

The Omicron variant will not deter motorists from travelling this Christmas, research has suggested.

Christmas getaway set to be busiest in five years – despite Omicron

Tributes have been paid to twins Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3

Woman, 27, arrested after two sets of ‘amazing, smart’ twins die in fire at London home

Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'.

Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

The Trace Gas Orbiter has detected huge amounts of water on Mars.

'Significant amounts' of water detected below Mars' surface in 'amazing first step'

Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their new born daughter

Boris and Carrie reveal name of new born daughter and the meaning behind it

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart and son plead guilty in US hotel assault case

Confederate Monuments Richmond

‘1887 time capsule found’ in base of controversial General Lee statue
Israel Palestinians

Jewish settlers attack West Bank villages after Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli
Brexit fishing dispute

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

Sweden Christmas Goat

No kidding: Swedish town’s goat decorations burnt again

Japan Fire

24 dead after suspected arson hits eight-storey building in Japan
Philippines Asia Storm

Residents trapped on roofs as typhoon leaves 12 dead in Philippines
China US sanctions

China vows to respond after US imposes sanctions on Xinjiang

Australia bouncy castle

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

North Korea anniversary

North Korea calls for unity on anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win
Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains
North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'
Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers

Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers
Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold
Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican
'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps
Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM
Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police