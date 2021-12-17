Star Hobson's dad 'will never recover from the cruel way she was taken from me'

Star Hobson died aged just one year old. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

The father of tragic toddler Star Hobson says he "will never recover from the callous and cruel way" she was taken from him.

Jordan Hobson said no prison sentence could bring back his "precious daughter" after Savannah Brockhill was jailed for life for murdering the one-year-old.

Star's mother, Frankie Smith, was jailed for eight years for allowing her death.

The 20-year-old split with Mr Hobson, a university student, before starting a toxic relationship with Brockhill, a court had heard.

Mr Hobson said in a statement on Friday: "The horrific death of my beautiful baby daughter has left me devastated and I will never recover from the callous and cruel way in which Star was taken from me.

"No sentence that a court can impose will ever bring back my precious daughter.

"I would now request privacy so that I can start to grieve and begin to try and pick up the pieces of my life."

Star's case has horrified the public this week.

The toddler suffered months of assaults and psychological harm, receiving two brain injuries, numerous ribs fractures, the fracture and refracture of her leg and a skull fracture.

Mrs Justice Lambert, sentencing the pair this week, said Star got "caught up in the crossfire" of Smith and Brockhill's relationship, who filmed her in cruel and humiliating circumstances.

A punch or kick to Star killed the child at Smith's flat in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in September 2020, causing her to lose half the blood in her body in what was described as injuries similar to a traffic accident.

The sentencing of Brockhill and Smith came shortly after the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the murdered six-year-old from Solihull, emerged.

Brockhill, 28, will have to stay behind bars for at least 25 years before she can be considered for release.

Mr Hobson was unable to make a statement in court. His father Bernard told the judge on Wednesday he is "heartbroken and haunted by his baby daughter suffering in her little life and her tragic death which didn't need to happen".

Much like in Arthur's case, the tragedy drew a critical focus on the role played by social services.

The Bradford Partnership, which includes the agencies which had contact with Star during her short life, said on Tuesday: "We need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed."

Jurors heard Smith's family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on the little girl in the months before she died.