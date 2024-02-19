Star of David necklace on Amy Winehouse statue covered with sticker of Palestinian flag

The singer's Star of David necklace has been covered with a Palestine flag. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Police have said they are investigating the defacing of an Amy Winehouse statue in north London after a Star of David necklace was covered with a Palestine flag.

The sticker was discovered on the statue earlier this morning in Camden Market, where it has been for the last 10 years.

It was put up to commemorate the British singer, who was Jewish. She died in 2011 aged 27.

The sticker was removed "immediately" after it was discovered, a spokesperson for Camden Market said.

"Camden Market remains, first and foremost, a place of diversity - a global destination that welcomes everyone," they said in a statement on X.

"Any form of discrimination on our estate will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, police have said they are inquiring about how the sticker was placed on the statue.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of an image being shared on social media which shows the statue of Amy Winehouse in Camden Market with a pro-Palestinian sticker placed over the Star of David."We know this will have caused upset to many people.

"We are making enquiries with Camden Market to establish the circumstances and what evidence, such as CCTV footage, may be available."

Campaign Against Antisemitism said the act was anti-Semitic.

"Covering the Star of David, a well-known symbol of Judaism, on the statue of a British Jewish singer, with a sticker of the Palestinian Authority flag is antisemitic," they said.

"Right now, 69% of British Jews say that they are less likely to show visible signs of their Judaism right now. When even a statue of a Jewish person can't get away with it, is that any surprise?"