Watch LIVE: Starmer grilled by Nick Ferrari after first Labour conference speech as leader

By Sophie Barnett

Sir Keir Starmer will be grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning after the Labour leader took aim at Boris Johnson and was targeted by hecklers in his party conference speech - watch it LIVE here at 7am.

The Labour leader's 90-minute speech covered a wide range of topics, including one new policy announcement on climate change after a week of ups and downs in Brighton.

During his speech Sir Keir batted away hecklers and used his personal experiences in an attempt to show off his human side, taking aim at Boris Johnson.

His address on Wednesday was his first in-person conference speech since he became Labour leader in April 2020.

He used the opportunity to hit out at the government, calling the Prime Minister "trivial" and a "showman with nothing left to show".

Read more: Starmer takes aim at 'trivial' Boris and is targeted by hecklers at conference speech

He criticised Mr Johnson's handling of multiple scandals during the Covid-19 crisis in his keynote speech, and said the current government was "lost in the woods".

He also highlighted how ordinary Brits face a cost of living crisis, and the current fuel crisis, in his speech to delegates on the conference's final day.

Watch Sir Keir Starmer being grilled live on LBC from 7am in the video above.