Flash flooding brings devastation to New York with state of emergency declared

By Nick Hardinges

There were scenes of devastation in New York this morning as record-breaking rain caused by Storm Ida brought flash flooding to the city.

One person is understood to have died in New Jersey and millions of people in New York City (NYC) have been warned to stay in their homes, not to venture on to the subway and to stay off the roads as emergency services battle the deluge.

A travel ban is in place in the city with all non-emergency vehicles ordered off the roads.

The National Weather Service wrote on Twitter: "This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!"

NYC's Mayor Bill de Blasio said "brutal flooding" and "dangerous conditions" on the roads had left him with no choice but to put this city into a state of emergency.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr de Blasio told residents to stay off the streets to allow the emergency services to carry out their vital work and said: "If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t.

"Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters.

"Stay inside."

The mayor also confirmed that around 5,300 customers on the power grid had been left without electricity.

He added: "We expect the rain to stop in the next few hours. But until then, again, if you’re not inside, get inside."

Remnants of Hurricane Ida have been blowing through the Mid-Atlantic states, damaging buildings in New Jersey - which has also declared a state of emergency - and grounding flights from Newark.

Footage shared on social media has shown floodwaters engulfing subway stations, people's homes and roads across New York City.

Subways were submerged with gushing floodwater as torrential rain hit New York City. Picture: Twitter

Play was brought to a halt at the US Open as rainwater broke through the roof. Picture: Alamy

NYC suffered its wettest hour on record, with the National Weather Service saying it had recorded 80mm (3.15 inches) of rain in the city's Central Park in just 60 minutes - smashing the previous record of 49mm (1.9 inches) that was set after Tropical Storm Henri last month.

Most of the subway has closed, while train services and flights out of New York and New Jersey have also been suspended.

Newark Liberty Airport's Twitter account said: "We're experiencing severe flooding due to tonight's storm.

"All flight activity is currently suspended and travellers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight and service resumption information.

"Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas."

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Metro New York City. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! pic.twitter.com/yexMyBLa76 — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, there were bizarre scenes at the US Open when a night match was suspended due to torrential rain - despite it being played under a roof.

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside New York's Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the downpour began blowing horizontally through openings under the roof.

The city was placed on tornado watch on Wednesday night after one destroyed at least nine homes in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.

Parts of New York and New Jersey became completely submerged by floodwater overnight. Picture: Getty

People wading through floodwaters on the street. Picture: Alamy

The match was initially interrupted for 35 minutes while the surface was dried but after a brief restart - during which 11th seed Schwartzman won the first set on a tie-break - the match was once again suspended.

It resumed at 11:45pm local time on Arthur Ashe and Argentinian Schwartzman won 7-6 (4) 6-3 6-4, while Angelique Kerber's clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, had to be pushed back until Thursday.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are also passing through the north-east state of Connecticut.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana have been left without power after the storm first made landfall earlier in the week.

The city of New Orleans is currently under a night-time curfew due to the aftermath.