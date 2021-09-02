Breaking News

Flash flooding brings devastation to New York with state of emergency declared

2 September 2021, 07:54 | Updated: 2 September 2021, 09:08

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

There were scenes of devastation in New York this morning as record-breaking rain caused by Storm Ida brought flash flooding to the city.

One person is understood to have died in New Jersey and millions of people in New York City (NYC) have been warned to stay in their homes, not to venture on to the subway and to stay off the roads as emergency services battle the deluge.

A travel ban is in place in the city with all non-emergency vehicles ordered off the roads.

The National Weather Service wrote on Twitter: "This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!"

NYC's Mayor Bill de Blasio said "brutal flooding" and "dangerous conditions" on the roads had left him with no choice but to put this city into a state of emergency.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr de Blasio told residents to stay off the streets to allow the emergency services to carry out their vital work and said: "If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t.

"Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters.

"Stay inside."

The mayor also confirmed that around 5,300 customers on the power grid had been left without electricity.

He added: "We expect the rain to stop in the next few hours. But until then, again, if you’re not inside, get inside."

Remnants of Hurricane Ida have been blowing through the Mid-Atlantic states, damaging buildings in New Jersey - which has also declared a state of emergency - and grounding flights from Newark.

Footage shared on social media has shown floodwaters engulfing subway stations, people's homes and roads across New York City.

Subways were submerged with gushing floodwater as torrential rain hit New York City
Subways were submerged with gushing floodwater as torrential rain hit New York City. Picture: Twitter
Play was brought to a halt at the US Open as rainwater broke through the roof
Play was brought to a halt at the US Open as rainwater broke through the roof. Picture: Alamy

NYC suffered its wettest hour on record, with the National Weather Service saying it had recorded 80mm (3.15 inches) of rain in the city's Central Park in just 60 minutes - smashing the previous record of 49mm (1.9 inches) that was set after Tropical Storm Henri last month.

Most of the subway has closed, while train services and flights out of New York and New Jersey have also been suspended.

Newark Liberty Airport's Twitter account said: "We're experiencing severe flooding due to tonight's storm.

"All flight activity is currently suspended and travellers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight and service resumption information.

"Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas."

Meanwhile, there were bizarre scenes at the US Open when a night match was suspended due to torrential rain - despite it being played under a roof.

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside New York's Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the downpour began blowing horizontally through openings under the roof.

The city was placed on tornado watch on Wednesday night after one destroyed at least nine homes in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.

Parts of New York and New Jersey became completely submerged by floodwater overnight
Parts of New York and New Jersey became completely submerged by floodwater overnight. Picture: Getty
People wading through floodwaters on the street
People wading through floodwaters on the street. Picture: Alamy

The match was initially interrupted for 35 minutes while the surface was dried but after a brief restart - during which 11th seed Schwartzman won the first set on a tie-break - the match was once again suspended.

It resumed at 11:45pm local time on Arthur Ashe and Argentinian Schwartzman won 7-6 (4) 6-3 6-4, while Angelique Kerber's clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, had to be pushed back until Thursday.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are also passing through the north-east state of Connecticut.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana have been left without power after the storm first made landfall earlier in the week.

The city of New Orleans is currently under a night-time curfew due to the aftermath.

A twisted tower that carried crucial electrical feeder lines to the New Orleans metro area lies collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

New Orleans residents struggle with sweltering heat after Hurricane Ida
Virus Outbreak India

Schools reopening in India despite fears from some parents

Gun owners around the UK had their details released in the leak.

Over 110,000 UK gun owners' details leaked by animal rights activists
Pigeons fly in a deserted market area in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

India imposes tight controls in Kashmir following death of top separatist leader
Soldiers of Belarus’ military band perform during the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Red Square in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Belarus leader says his country will receive batch of weapons from Russia
A navy boat sails past Panamanian-flagged tanker MT Zodiac Star anchored in Riau Island waters, Indonesia (Indonesian Navy/AP)

Indonesia’s navy seizes tanker over suspected cargo of waste oil

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

