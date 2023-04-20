Stephen Bear’s fiancée claims she’s applied to become a prison cleaner to spend time with the jailed reality star

20 April 2023, 20:48

Stephen Bear’s fiancee claims she’s applied to be a prison cleaner to spend time with jailed reality star
Stephen Bear’s fiancee claims she’s applied to be a prison cleaner to spend time with jailed reality star. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The fiancée of jailed reality star Stephen Bear has claimed she's applied to be a prison cleaner in a bid to spend more time with him.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Bear, 33, was jailed for 21 months in March after he was found guilty of sharing a private sex tape featuring his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans.

The disgraced star, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, then upped the price of the video on the subscription site after the footage went viral.

Taking to TikTok, fiancée Jessica Smith posted a video of herself accompanied by the caption 'when you apply for a cleaning job at HMP so you get to spend a bit more time with him'.

The fiancee of jailed reality star Stephen Bear has claimed she's applied to be a prison cleaner in a bid to spend more time with him.
The fiancee of jailed reality star Stephen Bear has claimed she's applied to be a prison cleaner in a bid to spend more time with him. Picture: TikTok: JessicaLilySmith_

The 24-year-old could be seen dancing in a crop-top and leggings below the caption, spraying cleaning fluid and holding a broom as she smirked.

Smith, an OnlyFans model, stood by Bear throughout his court case and could regularly be seen attending the trial.

She vowed to wait for her imprisoned partner and currently visits Bear in prison once every two weeks.

Her vow to stay with the star comes despite the fact Bear is now signed onto the sex offenders' register, a requirement that will remain in place for 10 years.

Read more: Nurse Lucy Letby told police it was 'bad luck' that three babies died in two weeks while she was on duty

Read more: Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

The news comes amid reports Bear has been moved to an 'isolation wing for vulnerable prisoners' at HMP Chelmsford, Essex.

Harrison, who was the victim of Bear's money-making attempt, has gone on to make a documentary about her so-called 'revenge porn' experience, as well as joining charity Refuge's push to get revenge porn added to the Government's Online Safety Bill.

Bear Bear was jailed for 21 months in March after he was found guilty of sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans.
Bear Bear was jailed for 21 months in March after he was found guilty of sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans. Picture: LBC / Alamy

On the first day of the case, Bear turned up at court in a stretched limousine, dressed in a pink suit, wearing a fur coat and and carrying a cane.

The reality figure could regularly be seen recording social media posts outside court, singing to journalists and even taking selfies with passersby.

Since his conviction, Smith regularly posts to social media to declare her feelings for the star and how much she misses the jailed TOWIE star.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in N

Muslims around world marking end of Ramadan

Breaking
Filming on Alec Baldwin's Rust due to resume 18 months after cinematographer shot dead on-set

Alec Baldwin has all criminal charges against him dropped following fatal Rust shooting

This illustration provided by Nasa depicts the Rhessi solar observation satellite

Old Nasa satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

Antonio Guterres

UN chief challenges Joe Biden and other world leaders over climate efforts

Paul Gascoigne has battled addiction issues for decades

Gazza reveals Calpol addiction as he breaks down in tears and admits he was 'banned from every chemists in Newcastle'

Kinsley White, six, shows reporters a wound on her face in Gastonia, North Carolina

Girl, six, and parents shot over stray basketball, says neighbour

Andrew Marr contemplates Dominic Raab's future as deputy Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak received a report of bullying claims against him.

Andrew Marr: Dominic Raab's future hangs on question of what is acceptable in the workplace today

Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan army demands rivals’ surrender as ceasefire runs out

William thrilled the restaurant

Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple

Lucy Letby

Nurse Lucy Letby told police it was 'bad luck' that three babies died in two weeks while she was on duty

The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York

BuzzFeed to close news division and cut 15% of all staff

Ashley Kemp, 55, a fellow skydiver, is said to have strangled partner Clair Armstrong, 50, to death following a row over rape allegations.

Skydiver killed parachute instructor girlfriend after row over rape allegation then told police: 'Clair liked to have the last word'
Todd Haimes

Todd Haimes, who led theatre company to Broadway, dies aged 66

Oklahoma tornado

At least three dead as central Oklahoma is hit by storms and tornadoes

Cashman could face having his 42-year minimum jail sentence extended

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's cowardly killer could face getting prison sentence extended after outrage

Madeleine McCann

German court refuses to hear case against Madeleine McCann suspect

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stoltenberg and Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to join Nato, says chief Stoltenberg on trip to Kyiv

Michael Schumacher in 2010

Michael Schumacher’s family plans legal action over ‘fake AI interview’

SpaceX described the launch as a success

Elon Musk's SpaceX ridiculed after describing explosion of Starship as 'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly'
The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation
Africa Childhood Vaccinations

Unicef: Almost 13m children in Africa missed vaccinations because of Covid

Australia solar eclipse

Thousands gather to enjoy spectacle of rare hybrid solar eclipse

The launch of the rocket Starship by SpaceX failed on Monday

World's biggest rocket Starship by SpaceX launches on second attempt but explodes minutes later
Scampi could disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Scampi set to disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

Paul O’Grady’s husband sat ahead of funeral cortege tearfully holding their dog.

Paul O’Grady’s husband tearfully leads mourners as hundreds of fans bring their dogs for guard of honour at funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

the Queen made a final sacrifice to support the nation

Queen's final sacrifice: Late monarch's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title 'showed she put nation first'
Tom Parker Bowles told The News Agents podcast that the right to protest makes for an 'interesting and civilised country'

'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos
The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit