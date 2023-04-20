Stephen Bear’s fiancée claims she’s applied to become a prison cleaner to spend time with the jailed reality star

Stephen Bear's fiancee claims she's applied to be a prison cleaner to spend time with jailed reality star.

By Danielle DeWolfe

The fiancée of jailed reality star Stephen Bear has claimed she's applied to be a prison cleaner in a bid to spend more time with him.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Bear, 33, was jailed for 21 months in March after he was found guilty of sharing a private sex tape featuring his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans.

The disgraced star, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, then upped the price of the video on the subscription site after the footage went viral.

Taking to TikTok, fiancée Jessica Smith posted a video of herself accompanied by the caption 'when you apply for a cleaning job at HMP so you get to spend a bit more time with him'.

The fiancee of jailed reality star Stephen Bear has claimed she's applied to be a prison cleaner in a bid to spend more time with him.

The 24-year-old could be seen dancing in a crop-top and leggings below the caption, spraying cleaning fluid and holding a broom as she smirked.

Smith, an OnlyFans model, stood by Bear throughout his court case and could regularly be seen attending the trial.

She vowed to wait for her imprisoned partner and currently visits Bear in prison once every two weeks.

Her vow to stay with the star comes despite the fact Bear is now signed onto the sex offenders' register, a requirement that will remain in place for 10 years.

The news comes amid reports Bear has been moved to an 'isolation wing for vulnerable prisoners' at HMP Chelmsford, Essex.

Harrison, who was the victim of Bear's money-making attempt, has gone on to make a documentary about her so-called 'revenge porn' experience, as well as joining charity Refuge's push to get revenge porn added to the Government's Online Safety Bill.

Bear was jailed for 21 months in March after he was found guilty of sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans.

On the first day of the case, Bear turned up at court in a stretched limousine, dressed in a pink suit, wearing a fur coat and and carrying a cane.

The reality figure could regularly be seen recording social media posts outside court, singing to journalists and even taking selfies with passersby.

Since his conviction, Smith regularly posts to social media to declare her feelings for the star and how much she misses the jailed TOWIE star.