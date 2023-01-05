Stitched up: viral mugshot of sex offender wearing Greggs bakery jumper leads to criminal's arrest

The mugshot of Shaun Aver wearing a Greggs jumper went viral online as police attempted to track him down. Picture: GMP

By Danielle DeWolfe

A mugshot of a wanted sex offender who was photographed wearing a Greggs bakery jumper has led to his arrest police say, after the image went viral on social media.

Preston Police first took to social media on December 22 to issue the mugshot as officers searched for Shaun Ave who was on recall to prison.

The picture of Ave, 36, shows him shortly after his arrest, wearing a Greggs jumper with the bakery's logo plastered across it diagonally.

Mocking the criminal's fetching attire, members of the public took to social media to suggest officers check local Gregg's bakeries in order to track him down.

However, it appears police had the situation handled, as they have since released a statement noting the wanted criminal had been tracked down and arrested in Mersyside.

The mugshot of Shaun Aver wearing a Greggs jumper went viral online as police attempted to track him down. Picture: GMP

One user commented: "The fashion police may have him. That jumper is a crime in itself.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

Read more: Man 'snatches £60 dropped by four year old boy during trip to toy shop with his mum' just after Christmas

Read more: Remorseless killer who murdered older lover in brutal stabbing after she ended the relationship over age gap jailed

The serious nature of his crimes didn't stop internet users from mocking him for his distinctive choice of attire, mind.

One social media user wrote: "Wanted for baking and entering and possession of an offensive jumper."

Another said: "The fashion police may have him. That jumper is a crime in itself."

While a third joined the comedy fast, adding: "Just proves, beyond a reasonable doubt, some people will wear anything."

Preston police were even able to see the funny side of his arrest, noting they had already checked multiple locations of the popular bakery chain for the offender, but to no avail.

The mugshot of Shaun Aver wearing a Greggs jumper went viral online as police attempted to track him down. Picture: Alamy

In a thank you post to social media, police updated the public on Ave's arrest, even adding images of officers peering through closed bakery windows for added effect.

Ave, who had longstanding links to both Preston and Cumbria, was on recall to prison for breaching release conditions.