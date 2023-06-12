Pictured: Two children, aged 7 and 11, found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named by police

Elizabeth John and Ethan John. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Kieran Kelly

Two children who died in a house in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday have been named by police as Ethan John, 11, and Elizabeth John, seven.

They were both found unresponsive with significant injuries inside a home on Flax Street and despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, they both died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

Ethan's school said: "Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community. He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile.

"He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike, and will forever be part of our hearts."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

In a tribute to Elizabeth, her school said: "Elizabeth was a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family.

"She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone's friend - she was both bright and popular.

"The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community."

Read More: Killed while on the swings with her sister: British girl, 11, shot dead and parents wounded in row over land in France

Read More: Moment off-duty police officer tackles knife-wielding youth targeting people for their phones in east London

Police were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm on Sunday following reports of an assault involving a man and a woman.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers then went to a home on Flax Street and found two people unresponsive and injured inside as they went to arrest the suspect.

Elizabeth John and Ethan John. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the children, who have not been named, died at the scene.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victims' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering felt by the family and friends of these two children at this time.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to support those closest to the children whilst we find out more about what happened yesterday afternoon.

"I'd like to thank those who have already come forward with information and to the local community who have been respecting the cordon in place on Flax Street.

"We are solely focused on finding out what happened to these two children and supporting those affected by this deeply traumatic incident."

Anyone with any information which could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Detectives are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from those who were in the area at the time.