Tributes paid as hero dad 52, mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs ‘while protecting his mother’

15 September 2023, 14:18 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 15:28

Ian Price died after being attacked by two XL Bullys 'while protecting his elderly mother'
Ian Price died after being attacked by two XL Bullys 'while protecting his elderly mother'. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The victim of a horror dog attack in Staffordshire has been identified - with neighbours describing how he died trying to protect his elderly mother from the animals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ian Price died after the two XL bully dogs attacked him in Stonnall, Staffordshire yesterday afternoon.

Mr Price, a dog owner himself who ran an art repair business. died after being mauled by the dogs, which police said are believed to be XL Bullys.

A witness told The Sun: “I saw it. It was so awful I can barely talk about it.

“They got through the hedge behind the house and appeared in the elderly lady’s garden. Her son had gone out to protect her. 

Read more: What does the XL Bully ban mean for dog owners?

Ian Price died in the attack in Stonnall, Staffordshire
Ian Price died in the attack in Stonnall, Staffordshire. Picture: Social Media

“Both dogs set on him. They were in a frenzy. Eventually.. one brave man.. got one of the dogs off - but by then it had been going on for 15 to 20 minutes.”

The dogs’ owner turned about later - with his baby daughter - just as police arrived. He was arrested.

The dogs were described as being “very big, muscular dogs.”

Hours after his death, Rishi Sunak confirmed the breed would be banned.

Later this year the breed will be put on the banned list.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the XL bully dog is a ‘danger to our communities’.

He said: “This is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on."

LBC understands any existing XL bullies will have to be muzzled in public and on the lead at all times. They will also have to be neutered.

In some cases where dogs are known to have a history of aggression they will have to be destroyed or sent to kennels.

Police will also be given more powers to take dogs away from owners when puppies if they show signs of ‘low level’ aggression.

A source told LBC how passers-by tried to help but by then the dogs had savaged Mr Price's neck and he could not be saved.

Paramedics were called to Main Street, Stonnall in Walsall at 3.12pm yesterday. Multiple medics and the Midland Air Ambulance attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement today that crews were unable to save the victim and that 'nothing more could be done' for him when he arrived at hospital.

Read more: How half of all XL bully dogs in Britain are descended from ‘notorious’ LA fighting dog ‘Killer Kimbo’

Police outside a flat in Stonnall, Staffordshire, yesterday. The victim of the dog attack has died
Police outside a flat in Stonnall, Staffordshire, yesterday. The victim of the dog attack has died. Picture: Alamy

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene. 

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”

A 63-year-old local resident and dog walker said she saw the air ambulance land in a local park and said the centre of the village had been shut.

"We are all a bit shook-up," she said.

"As dog walkers here, we all know each other. When we realised that something horrific had happened we all spoke to each other and nobody knew who it was," she added.

Some children were unable to leave a nearby school as police rushed to the scene yesterday.

St Peter's CE Primary Academy said in a statement today: "Staff at St Peter's CE Primary Academy were notified around 3.25pm of an incident on Main Street.

"The academy immediately sent a text through to all parents to notify them of the incident, with leaders and teachers advising pupils and parents to return to the academy site.

"The academy gates remained closed until further notification was received by the police; it was safe to reopen the site.

"The actions and behaviours of pupils, staff and parents during this incident was greatly recognised by the academy.

"St Chad's Academies Trust, who operates St Peter's CE Primary Academy, continues to support the pupils and staff along with colleagues from Lichfield Diocese, Schools Advisory Service and local clergy in providing as much support as it can to the school community at present. The academy has remained open.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, pupils, parents and staff at the academy who are hurting from this news."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Constabulary said yesterday: "A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside.

"The other was contained within the owner’s flat.

"We prevented a number of school children leaving local primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home.

"A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed."

Nearby St Peter’s Primary Academy was placed on lockdown with schoolchildren prevented from leaving.

A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. Police said today that he has been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sara Sharif was found under a blanket in a bunk bed with her head up and her hands tied in front of her

Sara Sharif found under blanket in bunk bed with hands in front of her, court hears

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

The Spanish FA's former president Luis Rubiales

Ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales handed restraining order

XL Bullies are going to be added to the banned dog list

What does the XL Bully ban mean for dog owners?

The owner fears that his 18 XL Bully puppies may have to be put down

'Soul destroying': Owner of 18 XL Bullies fears puppies could be put down after UK ban announced

Eighty prison officers absent at Wandsworth on the day Daniel Khalife escaped

Eighty prison officers absent at HMP Wandsworth on day of Daniel Khalife escape

Climate protesters

Climate protesters demand end to fossils fuels as Earth heats up

Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend

UK to be blasted by thunderstorms over the weekend as spell of warm weather comes to an end

Rubiales appeared in court on Friday

Luis Rubiales given restraining order banning him from going near Jenni Hermoso after Women's World Cup kiss

Exclusive
Tory grandee Lord Baker has called for all XL bullies to be removed or destroyed ‘as soon as possible’.

XL Bullies should be 'removed or destroyed as soon as possible', says former Home Secretary behind Dangerous Dogs Act

Damage to homes

Ukrainian forces reclaim village in east as part of counter-offensive

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, after a man died after being bitten by two dogs

Manslaughter arrest after two XL Bully dogs attack and kill a man outside a house near a Primary School

Rachael Flintoff was told to expect the worst after her husband's crash

Andrew Flintoff's wife 'told to expect the worst' after cricket legend's horror Top Gear smash

Vladislava Ryabets, left, helps groom Ivan Soroka,

Village celebrates wedding of blinded Ukrainian soldier

The XL bully breed is going to be added to the list of banned dogs

XL bully breed to be banned in UK after spate of attacks - just hours after man savaged to death

Train drivers announce two new strikes to coincide with Tory conference

Train drivers announce new strike dates to coincide with Tory conference

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Schumacher's accident has 'changed' brother Ralf

'Horrible' Michael Schumacher health update as ex-team mate admits accident has 'changed' brother Ralf
Parents hit out at Holderness Academy over its uniform policy

Mother 'disgusted' after daughter put into isolation because she wore cheaper supermarket skirt identical to school uniform
A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, after a man died after being bitten by two dogs

Man dies after being savaged by two dogs in Staffordshire village with nearby school 'locked down' during attack
Stephen Hammond told LBC that sometimes you "can go on for too long"

'We are a different party to the one I joined': Veteran Tory MP Stephen Hammond has confirmed he is standing down
The leaders shake hands

China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges ties with Global South

Libya Flooding damage

Rescuers look for 10,100 missing people after flood death toll rises to 11,300

The house, before and after the bungled clearance, and Shania (L) and Keisha (R)

Devastated mother reveals how blundering council contractor got rid of everything she owned during work on her house
Killer Kimbo (L) and Niko, (R) who mauled a four-year-old girl to death in 2014

How half of all XL bully dogs in Britain are descended from ‘notorious’ LA fighting dog ‘Killer Kimbo’
Chris Philp hit out at Khan's Ulez

Ulez is a 'greedy money grab' targeting outer Londoners, policing minister says - but condemns 'spy van' attacks
The Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after nine days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit