Tributes paid as hero dad 52, mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs ‘while protecting his mother’

Ian Price died after being attacked by two XL Bullys 'while protecting his elderly mother'. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The victim of a horror dog attack in Staffordshire has been identified - with neighbours describing how he died trying to protect his elderly mother from the animals.

Ian Price died after the two XL bully dogs attacked him in Stonnall, Staffordshire yesterday afternoon.

Mr Price, a dog owner himself who ran an art repair business. died after being mauled by the dogs, which police said are believed to be XL Bullys.

A witness told The Sun: “I saw it. It was so awful I can barely talk about it.

“They got through the hedge behind the house and appeared in the elderly lady’s garden. Her son had gone out to protect her.

Ian Price died in the attack in Stonnall, Staffordshire. Picture: Social Media

“Both dogs set on him. They were in a frenzy. Eventually.. one brave man.. got one of the dogs off - but by then it had been going on for 15 to 20 minutes.”

The dogs’ owner turned about later - with his baby daughter - just as police arrived. He was arrested.

The dogs were described as being “very big, muscular dogs.”

Hours after his death, Rishi Sunak confirmed the breed would be banned.

Later this year the breed will be put on the banned list.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the XL bully dog is a ‘danger to our communities’.

He said: “This is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on."

LBC understands any existing XL bullies will have to be muzzled in public and on the lead at all times. They will also have to be neutered.

In some cases where dogs are known to have a history of aggression they will have to be destroyed or sent to kennels.

Police will also be given more powers to take dogs away from owners when puppies if they show signs of ‘low level’ aggression.

It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities.



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023

A source told LBC how passers-by tried to help but by then the dogs had savaged Mr Price's neck and he could not be saved.

Paramedics were called to Main Street, Stonnall in Walsall at 3.12pm yesterday. Multiple medics and the Midland Air Ambulance attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement today that crews were unable to save the victim and that 'nothing more could be done' for him when he arrived at hospital.

Police outside a flat in Stonnall, Staffordshire, yesterday. The victim of the dog attack has died. Picture: Alamy

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”

A 63-year-old local resident and dog walker said she saw the air ambulance land in a local park and said the centre of the village had been shut.

"We are all a bit shook-up," she said.

"As dog walkers here, we all know each other. When we realised that something horrific had happened we all spoke to each other and nobody knew who it was," she added.

Some children were unable to leave a nearby school as police rushed to the scene yesterday.

St Peter's CE Primary Academy said in a statement today: "Staff at St Peter's CE Primary Academy were notified around 3.25pm of an incident on Main Street.

"The academy immediately sent a text through to all parents to notify them of the incident, with leaders and teachers advising pupils and parents to return to the academy site.

"The academy gates remained closed until further notification was received by the police; it was safe to reopen the site.

"The actions and behaviours of pupils, staff and parents during this incident was greatly recognised by the academy.

"St Chad's Academies Trust, who operates St Peter's CE Primary Academy, continues to support the pupils and staff along with colleagues from Lichfield Diocese, Schools Advisory Service and local clergy in providing as much support as it can to the school community at present. The academy has remained open.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, pupils, parents and staff at the academy who are hurting from this news."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Constabulary said yesterday: "A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside.

"The other was contained within the owner’s flat.

"We prevented a number of school children leaving local primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home.

"A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed."

Nearby St Peter’s Primary Academy was placed on lockdown with schoolchildren prevented from leaving.

A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. Police said today that he has been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.