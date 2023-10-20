James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Second person killed in Storm Babet as tree falls on van in eastern Scotland
20 October 2023, 11:09 | Updated: 20 October 2023, 11:31
Storm Babet has claimed its second life after a van was hit by a falling tree in Angus.
Emergency services attended just after 5pm on Thursday after reports of the tree falling on the van.
The 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.
"Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
"The road remains closed."
Bridge in Scotland swamped amid flooding from Storm Babet
It comes after the body of a woman was recovered from a river in the same area on Thursday - where a red weather alert has been put in place.
The 57-year-old woman fell into the river but police said "there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death".
Officers are also searching for another man who has been trapped in floodwater since the early hours of Friday.
Police said: “Around 3am on Friday, 20 October, 2023, police received a report of a man within a vehicle trapped in floodwater near Marykirk.
"Multi-agency searches are ongoing and the public are asked to avoid the area for their safety.”
