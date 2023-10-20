Breaking News

Second person killed in Storm Babet as tree falls on van in eastern Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Babet has claimed its second life after a van was hit by a falling tree in Angus.

Emergency services attended just after 5pm on Thursday after reports of the tree falling on the van.

The 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.

"Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

"The road remains closed."

Bridge in Scotland swamped amid flooding from Storm Babet

It comes after the body of a woman was recovered from a river in the same area on Thursday - where a red weather alert has been put in place.

The 57-year-old woman fell into the river but police said "there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death".

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red weather warning UPDATED 🔴⚠️⚠️



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland due to #StormBabet



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AhhGEuYUM2 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2023

Officers are also searching for another man who has been trapped in floodwater since the early hours of Friday.

Police said: “Around 3am on Friday, 20 October, 2023, police received a report of a man within a vehicle trapped in floodwater near Marykirk.

"Multi-agency searches are ongoing and the public are asked to avoid the area for their safety.”

