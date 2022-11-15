Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded. Picture: Stephen Dorey - Gloucestershire / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded as storms batter the UK during three-day deluge.

Tuesday morning saw a 32-foot gig rowing boat from The Sidmouth Gig Club in Devon swept into the road, while many communities saw electricity cut off entirely as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Meteorologists have warned that almost half a month's rain could fall today, with some 1,500 people in Yorkshire already left without power as a result of the storms.

The South West of the UK is expected to be particularly affected, with parts of England and Wales – notably Devon and Plymouth, most severely affected.

The Met Office initially issued yellow weather warnings for Tuesday morning, warning between 40-50 mm (1.5-2in) of rain will fall over south-facing high ground during the day.

Roads have flooded and houses have been left without power across the country. Picture: Ed Brown / Alamy Stock Photo

Areas of central Scotland are also set to be battered by high winds and heavy downpours.

Trains have also been affected, as the Portsmouth Direct Line was hit by flooding near Haslemere in Surrey early on Tuesday.

People living in particularly low-lying areas remain on alert, as the current weather front sweeping the country saw the warmest Armistice day ever recorded.

Hundreds of homes across the country have been affected by high winds and heavy rain. Picture: Stephen Dorey - Gloucestershire / Alamy Stock Photo

Following an unseasonably warm November, temperatures look set to plummet as the winds subside, dropping into single figures by next week in-line with seasonal expectations.

The weather currently whipping the UK has also led to widespread blackouts, with areas of Nottingham, Loughborough, Lincoln, Coventry, and Wolverhampton, left without power.

It follows warning from The Environment Agency who have issued flood alerts for five rivers in the South East, including rivers running through Somerset, Dorset and Devon.