Matt Hancock struggles in sixth Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celeb as he faces snakes and critters in underground pit

Matt Hancock faced his sixth trial. Picture: ITV

By Emma Soteriou

Matt Hancock has struggled during his sixth I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial, which saw him face snakes and critters while lying in an underground pit.

It comes after the public voted on Sunday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his sixth consecutive challenge since joining the reality show last week.

During Monday evening's episode, viewers saw Hancock take part in Deserted Down Under, which involved the MP lying on his back in an underground pit as he attempted to unlock the valuable stars that were inside "hell holes" on either side of him.

Hancock struggled through the challenge, which saw him given 11 minutes to unlock 11 stars while faced with spiders and cockroaches, as well as his biggest fear: snakes.

At one point Hancock told the show's presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: "I'm just trying to talk about them (the snakes) as if they're completely normal."

Later Hancock got a fright, shouting: "Something's going up my leg. It's inside my shorts."

It comes after he faced his fear of snakes in his previous trial House of Horrors, where a snake attempted to strike him at eye level.

Approximately four minutes into Deserted Down Under, Hancock said: "I can't get this done."

The politician became frustrated with himself during certain points of the challenge, and at one point the lights went out and he was left to complete the challenge in the dark.

At the end of the trial, it was confirmed that Hancock had won seven out of a possible 11 stars.

Reflecting on the experience and being in close proximity to snakes during the challenge, Hancock said: "I just managed to keep really calm. I had to be gentle with them, but they were fine."

He added: "My biggest fear [was snakes]. I kind of feel like I've faced that. I've conquered a fear."

Hancock seemed disappointed with himself, commenting on the number of stars he managed to secure: "It's not 11 is it? Fine for dinner, haven't hit it out of the park."

Speaking after completing the challenge, he went on to say: "It was definitely the calmest I've been in a trial.

"I thought of my children, I thought of Gina, I thought of everybody I loved. I just tried to be calm."

Hancock's luck soon changed, after it was revealed that he had been spared from undertaking the next Bushtucker Trial.

It was revealed that Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe would undertake Tuesday's trial - named Angel of Agony - giving Hancock a break from dodging creatures and critters in an attempt to secure as many stars as possible for the camp.