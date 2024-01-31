Storm Ingunn 'weather bomb' roars in as Britain hit by 106mph winds - before snow blast to hit UK

Storm Ingunn roared in this afternoon. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Britain has been hit by 106mph winds and heavy rain today as Storm Ingunn roared in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It represents yet another named storm, this time by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, as a formed a 'weather bomb' earlier today as its central pressure fell by 50 millibars.

The storm brought gusts of up to 106mph in Aonach Mor, as well as 60 mph at Stornoway and 46mph in Edinburgh, with Scotland being the main area to be affected.

There have even been tornado warnings in the north and west of Scotland due to the intensity of the storm.

106mph winds have been recorded in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Dozens of trains were cancelled in Scotland as a result.

A rare 'danger to life' weather warning was issued for parts of the UK, which will come to an end by 7pm this evening.

Read More: 'Danger to life' warnings issued by Met Office as 85mph winds forecast ahead of 'Scandinavian snow blast'

Read More: Roofs on three buildings collapse as Alaska is hit by record snowfall

The wind warning, primarily covering Scotland and parts of northern England, was issued by the Met Office.

It comes as a weather system from Scandinavia looks set to freeze the UK from early next month.

Snow is set to fall this month. Picture: Alamy

Snow could envelop parts of England and Scotland on February 6, according to WXCharts, which is modelled off data from the Met Office.

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "There is a chance colder conditions could then become established more widely during the first full week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather."