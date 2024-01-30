'Danger to life' warnings issued by Met Office as 85mph winds forecast ahead of 'Scandinavian snow blast'

85mph winds will batter Britain in the coming days. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A rare 'danger to life' weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK as 85mph winds sweep in on Britain in the coming days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow weather warning for wind will come into effect from 5am tomorrow, lasting until 7pm that evening.

It will cover large parts of Scotland and the north of England, including Newcastle, Durham, and parts of Lancashire.

The rest of the country is set to be unaffected by the strong gales.

The UK has been hit by several storms this month. Picture: Getty

It comes as a weather system from Scandinavia looks set to freeze the UK from early next month.

Snow could envelop parts of England and Scotland on February 6, according to WXCharts, which is modelled off data from the Met Office.

Read More: Exact date Arctic blast to bring 'three days of snow' as Met Office predicts return of wintry weather

Read More: Brits brace for '572-mile wall of snow', with temperatures plunging to -10C as wintry weather rolls on

It will, at the very least, expected to get a lot colder again from early February, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "There is a chance colder conditions could then become established more widely during the first full week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather."

Snow could hit the UK again next week. Picture: Alamy

It will represent a stark contrast from recent milder weather.

On Sunday, Achfary, a site in northwest Scotland, came in yesterday with a temperature of 19.9C - beating Sunday's 19.6C record in a separate Scottish village.