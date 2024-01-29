Exact date Arctic blast to bring 'three days of snow' as Met Office predicts return of wintry weather

Snow is on the way. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

An Arctic blast is set to bring the return of snow early next month, new weather maps show.

WXcharts, an interactive weather map that uses Met Office data, shows Brits could be blasted by snow as early as February 6, particularly in northern England and Scotland.

It is, at the very least, expected to get a lot colder again from early February, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "There is a chance colder conditions could then become established more widely during the first full week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather."

Brits could be faced with more snow this February. Picture: Alamy

While this part of forecast is limited to the start of next month, the weather could last until the end of February.

The forecast goes on: "This would increase the chance of some colder spells, with a greater likelihood of wintry conditions at times."

For now, parts of the UK will be hit by heavy rain, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning covering Lancashire and Cumbria until 5pm tomorrow.

As much as 50mm of rain is possible on higher ground.

It continues what has been a turbulent start to the year for the UK weather-wise.

On Sunday, Achfary, a site in northwest Scotland, has come in today with a temperature of 19.9C - beating Sunday's 19.6C record in a separate Scottish village.

A manual reading at Achfary, a site in northwest Scotland, has come in today with a temperature of 19.9 °C on Sunday, provisionally setting a new UK maximum temperature record for January



This exceeds the automated reading of 19.6 °C reported yesterday at Kinlochewe pic.twitter.com/Mjq6Qlb3Xp — Met Office (@metoffice) January 29, 2024

This beats the previous January UK record of 18.3C, which was set at Inchmarlo and Aboyne in 2003, as well as Aber in 1958 and 1971, the Met Office said.

“We’ve really got a weather front kind of slicing the country and that’s where the rain band is – to the south of it we’ve got the milder air, to the north of it the colder,” the Met Office's Craig Snell said.