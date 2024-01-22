Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after an elderly man crashed his car into a fallen tree.

The man, 84, was pronounced dead after his Hyundai crashed into the fallen tree in Grangemouth just before midnight on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

Other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Police closed Beancross Road on the A905 on Monday morning while they carried out investigations.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm yesterday (Sunday). I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

And while Storm Isha continues to batter the UK, Storm Jocelyn is already bracing to take its place.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann named Storm Jocelyn on Monday, which is set to bring strong gusts of at least 70mph and heavy downpours across the UK.

Weather warnings are in place for Jocelyn until Wednesday and northern areas are expected to be the worst affected.

Jocelyn is the tenth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.

Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the 11th and final storm of the season.

After Jocelyn, if there are two more storms named between now and August, this year will mark a new record.

It comes after several weather warnings were issued across the UK on Monday.

National Rail warned that CrossCountry trains will be hit by potential delays, alterations and cancellations early on Monday morning due to Storm Isha.

The railway in Scotland is currently closed to all trains after a rare red weather warning was issued in an area of northern Scotland between 1am and 5am.

ScotRail cancelled all of its services on Sunday evening and said services would not resume until after rush hour on Monday.

London North Eastern Railway advised that no trains will run north of Newcastle until midday.

It comes after the Met Office revealed on Monday morning the heaviest gusts brought by Storm Isha, which have climbed as high as 99mph in Northumberland.

An amber warning is set to remain in place across much of the UK until 6am.

Winds are expected to lessen throughout Monday morning but a yellow warning is expected to stay in place for most of the country until midday.

Almost 8,000 homes in northern England have been left without power due to the storm, Electricity North West said.

Restoration times have been pushed back to 5pm on Tuesday as crews have been forced to stand down amid the adverse weather conditions.

More than 1,500 Northern Powergrid customers also have no electricity.

Major disruptions are expected between Gatwick and East Croydon on Monday morning until 9am due to delayed engineering works.

East Midlands Railway said it is expecting to run a normal service on Monday following disruptions on Sunday evening.

England and Wales have been warned one or two tornadoes are also “possible” today, according to the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) has warned.

It said there is a risk of “isolated tornadoes” amid continued guts of winds.

The Met Office forecast for Monday says Storm Isha is set to “pull away” from the UK throughout Monday but “will remain windy for all, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west”.

Thousands have been left without power and planes have been unable to land amid 90mph winds hit the UK as the Met Office warned of a possible chance of a tornado on Sunday night.

The UK entered a 12-hour Met Office amber alert at 6pm as high "destructive" winds hit the country posing a possible "danger to life".

People have been told to stay inside and not to make unnecessary journeys as the Met Office warned there was a slim chance a tornado could hit western parts of the UK.

Research organisation Torro said Ireland, Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England were "tornado watch" zones. The designation means a "strong tornado" is possible in those regions.

"There is a potential that we could see the odd isolated tornado largely tied in with the squally cold front mainly in western parts of the UK on Sunday evening," Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency.

"They can cause some significant damage but often on a very localised scale, they often don't tend to last very long."

Air passengers have also been thrown into chaos as planes were unable to land safely amid the chaotic winds.

Rail, sea and air travellers were all hit with disruption, with closures, cancellations and delays expected across a number of services.

Damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding in places should also be expected, forecasters have warned.

There are currently 30 flood warnings are in place across England, meaning flooding is likely, alongside 96 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The Met Office said 90mph winds hit Capel Curig in north Wales during the afternoon. Meanwhile, 76mph gusts were recorded in Loftus, North Yorkshire and 75mph winds blasted Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick in Northumberland, and Emley in Huddersfield.

Agencies across Cumbria have declared themselves on standby for a major incident, while elsewhere a person was hit by debris in Belfast.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "We're expecting widespread gales to affect the UK, amber warnings are in place for large parts of the country.

"There's the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down."

He added: "We have a wind warning in place across the whole of the UK, it's pretty unusual for the whole of the country to be under a blanket wind warning."

The Met Office has said "everybody" will be affected by the storm.

One train struck a tree at Crosshill, near Glasgow, while Network Rail teams responded to reports of a fallen tree on the overhead wires at Gartcosh, near Cumbernauld.

A number of rail services across the country warned against travel, while air traffic control restrictions were in place, leading to some flight cancellations.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said: "Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only every applied to maintain safety.

"Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

British Airways said: "Like other airlines, we have had to make schedule adjustments due to the adverse weather conditions across the UK and Europe caused by Storm Isha.

"We've apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible."

Ferry company Wightlink also warned of potential disruption, while the RAC warned drivers to lower their speeds and even consider delaying journeys.

Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.