Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

22 January 2024, 11:27 | Updated: 22 January 2024, 11:45

Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after the death of an elderly man.
Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after the death of an elderly man. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Jenny Medlicott

Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after an elderly man crashed his car into a fallen tree.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, 84, was pronounced dead after his Hyundai crashed into the fallen tree in Grangemouth just before midnight on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

Other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Police closed Beancross Road on the A905 on Monday morning while they carried out investigations.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm yesterday (Sunday). I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

And while Storm Isha continues to batter the UK, Storm Jocelyn is already bracing to take its place.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann named Storm Jocelyn on Monday, which is set to bring strong gusts of at least 70mph and heavy downpours across the UK.

Weather warnings are in place for Jocelyn until Wednesday and northern areas are expected to be the worst affected.

Jocelyn is the tenth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.

Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the 11th and final storm of the season.

After Jocelyn, if there are two more storms named between now and August, this year will mark a new record.

Storm Isha continues to batter the UK.
Storm Isha continues to batter the UK. Picture: Alamy

It comes after several weather warnings were issued across the UK on Monday.

National Rail warned that CrossCountry trains will be hit by potential delays, alterations and cancellations early on Monday morning due to Storm Isha.

The railway in Scotland is currently closed to all trains after a rare red weather warning was issued in an area of northern Scotland between 1am and 5am.

ScotRail cancelled all of its services on Sunday evening and said services would not resume until after rush hour on Monday.

London North Eastern Railway advised that no trains will run north of Newcastle until midday.

It comes after the Met Office revealed on Monday morning the heaviest gusts brought by Storm Isha, which have climbed as high as 99mph in Northumberland.

An amber warning is set to remain in place across much of the UK until 6am.

Winds are expected to lessen throughout Monday morning but a yellow warning is expected to stay in place for most of the country until midday.

Almost 8,000 homes in northern England have been left without power due to the storm, Electricity North West said.

Restoration times have been pushed back to 5pm on Tuesday as crews have been forced to stand down amid the adverse weather conditions.

More than 1,500 Northern Powergrid customers also have no electricity.

Storm isha combined with high tide brings large crashing waves, battering against the sea defences along Aberystwyth seafront this late afternoon, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales
Storm isha combined with high tide brings large crashing waves, battering against the sea defences along Aberystwyth seafront this late afternoon, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales. Picture: Alamy

Major disruptions are expected between Gatwick and East Croydon on Monday morning until 9am due to delayed engineering works.

East Midlands Railway said it is expecting to run a normal service on Monday following disruptions on Sunday evening.

England and Wales have been warned one or two tornadoes are also “possible” today, according to the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) has warned.

It said there is a risk of “isolated tornadoes” amid continued guts of winds.

The Met Office forecast for Monday says Storm Isha is set to “pull away” from the UK throughout Monday but “will remain windy for all, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west”.

Thousands have been left without power and planes have been unable to land amid 90mph winds hit the UK as the Met Office warned of a possible chance of a tornado on Sunday night.

The UK entered a 12-hour Met Office amber alert at 6pm as high "destructive" winds hit the country posing a possible "danger to life".

People have been told to stay inside and not to make unnecessary journeys as the Met Office warned there was a slim chance a tornado could hit western parts of the UK.

Research organisation Torro said Ireland, Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England were "tornado watch" zones. The designation means a "strong tornado" is possible in those regions.

"There is a potential that we could see the odd isolated tornado largely tied in with the squally cold front mainly in western parts of the UK on Sunday evening," Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency.

"They can cause some significant damage but often on a very localised scale, they often don't tend to last very long."

Passengers at Euston station, London, following train delays as Storm Isha has brought severe disruption to rail services
Passengers at Euston station, London, following train delays as Storm Isha has brought severe disruption to rail services. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Storm Isha set to batter Britain: Met Office extends rare amber warning for 90mph winds as people warned not to travel

Read More: Exact date storm set to hit UK amid sub-zero temperatures as 'danger to life' warning issued over 70mph winds

Air passengers have also been thrown into chaos as planes were unable to land safely amid the chaotic winds.

Rail, sea and air travellers were all hit with disruption, with closures, cancellations and delays expected across a number of services.

Damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding in places should also be expected, forecasters have warned.

There are currently 30 flood warnings are in place across England, meaning flooding is likely, alongside 96 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The Met Office said 90mph winds hit Capel Curig in north Wales during the afternoon. Meanwhile, 76mph gusts were recorded in Loftus, North Yorkshire and 75mph winds blasted Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick in Northumberland, and Emley in Huddersfield.

Agencies across Cumbria have declared themselves on standby for a major incident, while elsewhere a person was hit by debris in Belfast.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "We're expecting widespread gales to affect the UK, amber warnings are in place for large parts of the country.

"There's the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down."

He added: "We have a wind warning in place across the whole of the UK, it's pretty unusual for the whole of the country to be under a blanket wind warning."

The Met Office has said "everybody" will be affected by the storm.

A woman with a broken umbrella in windy conditions in Leeds. The UK is blanketed by 'unusual' danger-to-life wind warnings ahead of Storm Isha
A woman with a broken umbrella in windy conditions in Leeds. The UK is blanketed by 'unusual' danger-to-life wind warnings ahead of Storm Isha. Picture: Alamy
Waves breaking over the Grosvenor Breakwater in Heysham at High Tide during Storm Isha. Credit: PN News/Alamy Live News
Waves breaking over the Grosvenor Breakwater in Heysham at High Tide during Storm Isha. Credit: PN News/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Arctic weather brings misery to parts of US as death toll rises to 55

Read More: Brutally cold weather expected to hit south and north-east US

One train struck a tree at Crosshill, near Glasgow, while Network Rail teams responded to reports of a fallen tree on the overhead wires at Gartcosh, near Cumbernauld.

A number of rail services across the country warned against travel, while air traffic control restrictions were in place, leading to some flight cancellations.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said: "Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only every applied to maintain safety.

"Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

British Airways said: "Like other airlines, we have had to make schedule adjustments due to the adverse weather conditions across the UK and Europe caused by Storm Isha.

"We've apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible."

Ferry company Wightlink also warned of potential disruption, while the RAC warned drivers to lower their speeds and even consider delaying journeys.

Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed into the River Cynon in the village of Fernhill, south Wales, in summer 2019

‘Loving, caring’ boy, 13, died after being deliberately pushed into river in 'prank' in South Wales, coroner says

Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after suddenly falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband
No10 said the government would not countenance axing Saturday post services

Rishi Sunak 'would not countenance' ending Saturday post as controversial plans to reform Royal Mail emerge

Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump celebrates Ron DeSantis’ decision to end presidential campaign

Narendra Modi

Modi opens controversial Hindu temple ahead of national polls in India

Landslide rescue efforts

Bodies retrieved after dozens of people buried in Chinese landslide

Hamas has said there is no chance of releasing hostages

Hamas says there's 'no chance' the remaining hostages will be freed after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire deal

Taliban fighter

Taliban enforcing restrictions on single and unaccompanied Afghan women – UN

Israelis protest

Saudi Arabia ‘won’t recognise Israel without path to a Palestinian state’

Susan Hall has gaps in her knowledge about London, including a London bus fare

Susan Hall doesn't know what a London bus ride costs, how much police are paid, or who owns Hammersmith Bridge

Rauf is still living in Rochdale

Rochdale grooming gang leader still in the UK years after he was due to be deported to Pakistan

Vladimir Putin

Putin election campaign presents boxes filled with petitions backing his run

Empty rail station

German train drivers’ union calls six-day strike over pay and working hours

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benito the giraffe

Benito the giraffe leaves extreme weather at Mexico’s border after campaign

Sadiq Khan has briefed confidential information to the press, Susan Hall has claimed

Ministers' 'concerned about telling Sadiq Khan things in confidence because he leaks to the press', Susan Hall claims
Sadiq Khan 'depriving vital services of money' so he can have a 'bumper year' before election to 'buy votes' Susan Hall claims

Sadiq Khan 'depriving vital services of money' to 'buy votes' in 'bumper election year spend' Susan Hall claims
A protester stopped Norrie's Australian Open match

Pro-Palestine protester halts Australian Open with leaflet demo as Britain's Cameron Norrie watches on with bemusement
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Keir Starmer will defend the National Trust

Keir Starmer defends National Trust against government 'woke' attacks as he vows to create 'society of service'
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Lucy Frazer admitted many will have concerns about axing Saturday post

'We all rely on the Royal Mail': Minister acknowledges widespread 'concern' over plans to axe Saturday post
Taiwanese soldiers take part in a flag ceremony

Taiwan says six Chinese balloons flew through its airspace

Stamer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

Starmer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer
Harry and Meghan 'sent get well messages' to Charles and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare
The Princess of Wales is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week after undergoing abdominal surgery, sources have revealed

Kate will 'work from bed' after abdominal surgery as aides praise Princess' 'unwavering commitment to duty'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit