Breaking News

Streatham inquest jury conclude lawful killing of Sudesh Amman

Amman attacked two people in February 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Streatham inquest jury have concluded that the killing of terror attacker Sudesh Amman was lawful.

The terror attack may have been prevented had perpetrator Amman, 20, been recalled to prison after buying items used in his fake suicide belt, jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice inquest into his death concluded.

Jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice retired for a third day to consider their conclusions at the inquest.

The jury was previously reduced from 11 to nine after two members were discharged due to medical issues.

They had been directed by the coroner to return a conclusion of lawful killing, but also had to decide whether Amman's attack on Streatham High Road on 2 February 2020 could have been prevented.

Two people were injured in his stabbing rampage, which ended when Amman was shot dead by armed police.

The assaults, carried out in broad daylight, took place over a period of 62 seconds.

Police said the undercover operation that placed Amman on round-the-clock armed surveillance by nine officers at the time he struck limited the number of casualties.

Amman had previously been jailed for 40 months for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism.

His case prompted a swift change in the law to prevent terror offenders being automatically released at the half-way point of their jail sentence.

He was described by senior police and MI5 officers as "one of the most dangerous individuals that we have investigated" just two weeks before the homegrown jihadi was released from prison.

Intelligence compiled on the 20-year-old - in both the build-up to his conviction for collecting material useful for terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications, and in the days before his release from Belmarsh prison - painted a picture of a young man bent on radicalisation and committing a crime.

The inquest heard he expressed a desire to kill the Queen, and remarked his wish to have been involved in the 2013 murder of fusilier Lee Rigby outside Woolwich barracks.

Read more: Streatham attacker signalled he wanted to 'kill the Queen' before prison release

He was also seemingly obsessed with his own celebrity, apparently boasting to cellmates that he was Belmarsh's youngest terror offender.

While in prison, staff heard him openly share his extreme views, which included "a desire to kill the Queen, become a suicide bomber and join Isis", the inquest heard.

He also described himself as "a wild tiger who doesn't obey the law".

Little was known about Amman's path to radicalisation, but he was said to have been traumatised by witnessing the decapitation of human bodies during a family holiday to Sri Lanka five years prior.

His mother, Haleema Khan, recalled how she spoke with her son on the phone less than 30 minutes before the attack, during which he ended their conversation with "Bye bye, I love you mummy".

She said she had no reason to suspect her son - who had a long history of extremism, was prone to bouts of anger, and repeatedly asked if she had said her prayers - would carry out such an attack.

"I didn't think he was going to do these things," she said.

Read more: Streatham terrorist did well in school before developing 'behavioural issues', inquest hears

Searches of Amman's hard drive revealed a folder entitled "Chemistry", including videos and instruction manuals concerning use of weapons.

Another instruction manual was labelled: "How to make a bomb in the kitchen of your mum."

He had also posted al Qaida propaganda on a family WhatsApp group, exposing siblings as young as 11 to graphic material.

He urged his then-girlfriend to kill her parents as well.

This story is being updated