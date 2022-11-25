Streets deserted as England fans rush home from work ahead of World Cup clash with US

Fans ahead of the match. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Streets around the UK have been deserted as Brits rush home from work ahead of tonight's World Cup clash with the USA.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Three Lions will go head-to-head with the United States in their second Group B match, which is set to kick off at 7pm.

But millions headed home from work early, leaving streets across the country empty by lunchtime.

One fan went as far as to quit his job so that he did not miss any of the England games.

Casey Bishop, 39, told MailOnline: "I would have been so miserable stuck at work. I'm a massive football fan, and I just couldn't imagine not being able to watch them.

"Morally I felt as though I couldn't go [to Qatar]. I've always been against it but when I heard about the atrocities and the human rights record. I couldn't give my money to them.

"I have also heard from mates over there they are paying £16 for a pint of beer so I'm glad I made that decision."

Read more: 'Sex is fine - but orgies are not ideal': Spain football coach Luis Enrique lays down the law to his players at Qatar World Cup

Read more: End of the dragon: Wales World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after shock 2-0 defeat by Iran

Fans in Qatar for the game. Picture: Alamy

One person tweeted: "Got home from work early, KFC on order, we are all set for the footy!"

Another user said: "Finished work and in the local within 4 minutes, I love WFH. Come on England."

A third person said: "Work done, Friday night England game don’t get much better than that."

England are playing against the US. Picture: Getty

It comes after Wales' shock defeat by Iran earlier in the day.

Gareth Bale's side will now have to beat England in a battle of Britain to have any chance of progressing in the tournament.

And they will need to do it without their first choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey who was sent off for a kung fu kick on an Iranian striker five minutes before the end of the game.

After their 1-1 draw with the USA on Monday, Wales were chasing a historic first World Cup victory in 64 years that would take them a significant step closer to progressing from the group stage.

Their final match comes against England on Tuesday.