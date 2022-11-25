Streets deserted as England fans rush home from work ahead of World Cup clash with US

25 November 2022, 18:25 | Updated: 25 November 2022, 18:31

Fans ahead of the match
Fans ahead of the match. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Streets around the UK have been deserted as Brits rush home from work ahead of tonight's World Cup clash with the USA.

The Three Lions will go head-to-head with the United States in their second Group B match, which is set to kick off at 7pm.

But millions headed home from work early, leaving streets across the country empty by lunchtime.

One fan went as far as to quit his job so that he did not miss any of the England games.

Casey Bishop, 39, told MailOnline: "I would have been so miserable stuck at work. I'm a massive football fan, and I just couldn't imagine not being able to watch them. 

"Morally I felt as though I couldn't go [to Qatar]. I've always been against it but when I heard about the atrocities and the human rights record. I couldn't give my money to them.

"I have also heard from mates over there they are paying £16 for a pint of beer so I'm glad I made that decision."

Fans in Qatar for the game
Fans in Qatar for the game. Picture: Alamy

One person tweeted: "Got home from work early, KFC on order, we are all set for the footy!"

Another user said: "Finished work and in the local within 4 minutes, I love WFH. Come on England."

A third person said: "Work done, Friday night England game don’t get much better than that."

England are playing against the US
England are playing against the US. Picture: Getty

It comes after Wales' shock defeat by Iran earlier in the day.

Gareth Bale's side will now have to beat England in a battle of Britain to have any chance of progressing in the tournament.

And they will need to do it without their first choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey who was sent off for a kung fu kick on an Iranian striker five minutes before the end of the game.

After their 1-1 draw with the USA on Monday, Wales were chasing a historic first World Cup victory in 64 years that would take them a significant step closer to progressing from the group stage.

Their final match comes against England on Tuesday.

1

Tesco launches first ever 'reverse supermarket' as food banks face challenging winter

The cordoned off road in Wigan

Mystery as dead body found lying in a Wigan street covered in ‘hazardous substances’

Primark store front

Primark will open four new stores in the next two years and create hundreds of new jobs

People walk in the city centre, which lost electrical power after yesterday’s Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

Wales face World Cup exit after shock defeat by Iran

End of the dragon: Wales World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after shock 2-0 defeat by Iran
A Cathay Pacific airplane lands on the new third runway at Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong airport officially launches new third runway

Grant

Middle-earners to get '£15,000 grants' to help insulate home and reduce bills under new scheme announced by Grant Shapps
It will soon be illegal for abusers to share pornographic images without consent online

New law will make sharing pornographic, 'deepfakes' and 'downblousing' images without consent a crime
The Qatari official orders the cameraman to stop filming

Qatar officials interrupt another TV crew - ordering reporter to stop interviewing wheelchair user at World Cup
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato vows to help Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

