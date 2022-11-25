'Sex is fine - but orgies are not ideal': Spain football coach Luis Enrique lays down the law to his players at Qatar World Cup

Luis Enrique has said players having orgies is 'not ideal'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Spanish footballers are allowed to have sex at the World Cup, but should not take part in orgies, the national team manager has said.

Luis Enrique made the bizarre ruling in a Twitch stream this week after his team's victory over Costa Rica.

"It’s ridiculous (to ban it). It's something I consider totally normal," he said.

"If you're at an orgy the night before a match then obviously that’s not ideal, but when I’m a club coach the players are at home the night before a game and it’s not something that worries me at all."

Luis Enrique training at the World Cup. Picture: Getty

He added: "If it’s something they do then it’s because they need to and want to. But I repeat with common sense! Each one with their partner. It’s normal.

"When I was a player if I was at home before a game, with my wife, well we did what we had to do."

Ferran Torres playing at the World Cup. Picture: Getty

Star forward Ferran Torres is dating Enrique's daughter, and the coach has previously joked she would "chop his head off" if he did not pick Torres in a game.

Enrique used to manage Barcelona, and turned out for them in his playing days, as well as Real Madrid.

But he said he regretted not playing in the Premier League.

When asked by viewers which league he would like to have played in, Enrique said: "England definitely. The Italian league was very strong in my era but playing in England would have helped me with my level of English," he said.

Enrique added: "I would have been able to experience the more physical, more intense football that they have there, and experience a different culture."

2010 winners Spain are fifth favourites for the World Cup this year. La Roja play Germany in their next group game on Sunday evening.