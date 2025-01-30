Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update

By Henry Moore

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared heartbreaking details of her battle with Crohn’s disease.

The professional dancer, who is in remission from breast cancer, revealed the illness can make her blackout up to five times a day.

Dowden first began suffering from Crohn’s when she was 11 but wasn’t diagnosed until she was 19.

Speaking to Aimee Fuller, she compared the symptoms to childbirth.

"If you think, a woman is designed for childbirth, you don't pass out during childbirth,” the Strictly star said.

"I can have four to five blackouts, because the pain is that much that my body can't control it.

"I get swollen eyes, inflammation to my joints, my skin, but I'm very, very lucky that I work with the most incredible team and a lot of my severe symptoms are now under control and in remission."

Last year, Dowden was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing her shin.

Opening up on her recovery she said: "At the time I didn't know what was ahead, awaiting tests and I guess the hardest part yet the long recovery from what chemo and surgery does to you," she wrote.

"I was a 'new' me but deep inside found I had zero confidence. Even until late spring I wasn't sure I had the confidence to dance again.

"I just didn't feel like me. But I'm so glad I pushed through because it's what has made me truly happy again."