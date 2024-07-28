Strictly Come Dancing strike mega-bucks deal with football legend in bid to save show amid bullying scandals

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Football legend Paul Merson has struck a six-figure deal to appear on Strictly Come Dancing as the show battles to survive amid a wide-ranging bullying scandal.

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa player Merson will swap the gantry for the ballroom, as Strictly deals with multiple scandals around dancers' conduct, according to the Sun.

Strictly professionals Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice were axed amid allegations over their behaviour in training.

Allegations have also been made about judge and former pro Anton Du Beke.

Addressing media last week, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed.

"We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

Mr Davie added he was "very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn’t been wholly positive.

"That’s something we do need to reflect on and I’m sorry about that," he continued.

"There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Tim Davie also confirmed the hit dance show would return this autumn.

On July 16 the BBC said it would introduce measures to "strengthen welfare and support" on the show, including a chaperone who will be present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

A previous statement from the corporation said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

"However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this.

"As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously.

"Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review, and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show."