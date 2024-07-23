Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour

Up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing following the scandals around alleged abusive behaviour on the show.

Amanda Abbington, who quit the show in October last year, claimed that her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, bullied her during rehearsals. Pernice has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from this year's pro line-up after reports emerged he “hit and kicked” Zara McDermott during training.

With a third former professional dancer reportedly becoming a person of interest in the bullying investigation, BBC chiefs are understood to be considering a cull of long-serving professionals for the 2025 series.

Amanda Abbington claimed that her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice bullied her during rehearsals. Picture: Alamy

Giovanni Pernice strongly denies the allegations. Picture: Alamy

Executives believe the alleged misconduct could be the result of experienced stars feeling they are “entitled and untouchable”.

Pernice, 33, was on the BBC show for nine years and Di Prima, 30, for five while other professionals have been there for longer.

A TV insider said yesterday: “There isn’t much they can do to change the line up for this year’s crisis-hit show, but the feeling is that Strictly needs to make a fresh start in 2025.

“There’s the fear that being on the show leaves them more open to feeling entitled and untouchable.

“So for many of the pros turning up for rehearsals this week, it may be their last time.

“It’s not a done deal, and it’s not just going to be a case of the oldest or longest-serving being shown the door. It would be a carefully considered process, with other ­factors taken into account too.

“The fact that the BBC are even considering making big changes and bringing in fresh blood is a sign of how keen they are to move on and make every effort to ensure nothing like this happens again.

“That could mean saying goodbye to some of the best-known pros — both male and female — but when it comes to Strictly, nobody is ever bigger than the show.”

This comes as the show’s professionals and latest line-up of celebrities started training for this year’s series over the weekend.

Pi Prima has been replaced for the current series by Aljaz Skorjanec. Picture: Alamy

The BBC have already sacked Di Prima after allegations that he "hit, spat at and kicked" celebrity dance partner McDermott and he will be replaced by a newcomer rather than an ex-professional.

Despite Pi Prima being replaced for the current series by Aljaz Skorjanec, the BBC is yet to confirm whether this is a permanent swap with Pernice denying the allegations against him.

Abbingotn, best known for playing Mary Watson in Sherlock, withdrew from the dance competition last year citing "personal reasons".

Pernice was accused of "threatening and abusive" behaviour during training on the show.

He allegedly adopted "militant" training methods, leading to Abbington quitting early and she has since said the experience gave her PTSD.