Strictly star has phone snatched by masked biker in London

11 June 2024, 15:33

The former tennis player, 57, described the incident as “terrifying”
The former tennis player, 57, described the incident as “terrifying”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft had her phone stolen in broad daylight by a masked man on a bike in the centre of London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former tennis player, 57, described the incident as “terrifying” but explained that the thief dropped the phone meaning she could retrieve it.

This was typical of recent incidents in the capital involving thieves acting in pairs and using e-bikes or mopeds to make a quick getaway from the scene.

Two incidents had recently been caught on camera in as many days while the Metropolitan Police released figures last year that on average almost 250 phones a day were stolen in 2022.

Annabel shared on Instagram how her phone had been stolen “clean out of her hands” while she was waiting for a taxi outside King’s Cross station.

Annabel was mugged while waiting outside Kings Cross station
Annabel was mugged while waiting outside Kings Cross station. Picture: Alamy

She said: “I just wanted to warn people who are on their own in London. I just got mugged waiting for a taxi outside King's Cross St Pancras.

“The man was riding a bike and wearing a black balaclava. He rode straight at me and took my phone clean out of my hands.

“He rode away with it but luckily dropped my phone so I got it back. Terrifying!

“On a positive note, there are some lovely people out there. Luckily a lovely gentleman witnessed it and came over to help me. Thank you to whoever you are.”

Read more: Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour

Read more: We’re in the midst of a phone theft epidemic - I fell victim, and I don’t trust the Met to sort it out

These gangs have been targeting children, mothers and commuters with figures showing that a mobile phone is reported as stolen in London every six minutes.

There were almost 91,000 phones snatched from Londoners in 2022 and just two per cent of the stolen devices recovered.

Reports show that this type of crime is on the rise nationally but it is particularly prominent in the capital with 52 per cent of mobile thefts in England and Wales between 2019 and 2023 being reported to the Met Police.

Beware of Phone Snatchers warning by Metropolitan Police
Beware of Phone Snatchers warning by Metropolitan Police. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Love Island star Anna-May Robey revealed that thieves stole her phone in a similar attack and “rinsed her bank accounts”.

She said on social media: “Walking to a shoot on Monday, my phone was snatched out of my hand by a cyclist.

“The cyclist approached me from behind so I was unaware and completely oblivious. The phone was unlocked so the guy had access to everything.

“He was able to change my Apple ID straight away so I couldn't track the phone or access any of my information on any other devices.

Anna-May Robey had her phone snatched in a similar way to the Strictly star
Anna-May Robey had her phone snatched in a similar way to the Strictly star. Picture: Alamy

“I know it's easy to replace a mobile phone, but my whole life is on there - Apple Pay, personal information, images, work etc.

“By the time I managed to contact a bank to cancel my cards and Apple Pay, it was too late.

“I found out all accounts had been rinsed. They had not only stolen my phone but spent thousands of pounds, down to my last penny, savings and credit cards were maxed. Leaving me with absolutely NOTHING.”

Londoner Alex Fletcher warned others of the prevalence of phone thefts, adding: "I’ve had my phone pinched in central London twice now.

"Both times they chucked back on the floor straight away because it wasn’t an iPhone."

Last month a video circulated of a cyclist riding up to a group of people standing in London's West End before snatching a phone out of a young woman's hands and speeding off.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Malawi-Vice-President-Missing-Plane

Malawi’s vice president and nine others killed in plane crash

Hunter Biden departing the court

US president’s son Hunter Biden convicted in gun trial

The fixture has been labelled as the most “high-risk” of the tournament

England fans warned of 'violence-seeking Serbian hooligans' ahead of 'high-risk' Euros opener

Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US

Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US

Breaking
Joe Biden's son has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver.

US president's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to illegally buy gun

China Cornell Instructors Attacked

Man arrested over stabbing of four US college instructors in Chinese park

Russian troops prepare a missile launcher for joint Russian-Belarusian drills intended to train the military to use tactical nuclear weapons

Russia and Belarus launch second stage of tactical nuclear weapons drills

Antony Blinken speaks to the media after meeting families and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, during his visit to Tel Aviv

Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire plan

Harry Dunn begged 'don't let me die' after Anne Sacoolas crashed her Volvo into his motorbike, an inquest heard today.

Harry Dunn begged ‘don’t let me die’ after head on crash with US diplomat wife's car, inquest hears

Linda Robson said her kids have confiscated her car keys over the fines.

‘I’m a national treasure, I park where I like’: Linda Robson's kids 'won't let her drive' after racking up £3k in fines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk at the start of the recovery conference in Berlin, Germany

Zelensky appeals for help with Ukraine’s energy network at recovery conference

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy

‘I am not quite myself,’ says Danish PM in first TV interview since assault

Hunter Biden departs from federal court

Jurors resume deliberations in gun case against Hunter Biden

The Malawi Defence Force aircraft "went off the radar" on Monday morning

Malawi vice president confirmed dead as plane found destroyed after crash

Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi

Greek police deny having CCTV showing Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media as after meeting with families and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, during his visit to Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State again calls on Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire plan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
Tensions are rising between South Korea and North Korea

South Korean soldiers open fire after North Korean troops cross border in major escalation of simmering tensions
The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather.

It’s June - why is it so cold? Is a ‘mega heatwave' really coming?

Rishi Sunak unveiled the Tory manifesto today

Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch
Two men and two women left the North Wales pub

Moment four ‘dine and dashers’ sneak out of pub without paying £63 bill

Nigel Farage was attacked again on Tuesday

Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested
Over a hundred people were treated in a Bangkok hospital

Injured Singapore Airlines air turbulence passengers offered $10,000 in compensation

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip s

Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups may have committed war crimes – UN

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

‘His dad is on his deathbed’: Richard Tice defends Reform UK spokesperson after candidate’s Hitler comments
Israeli military officers march in the Palestinians Al Fara’a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid

Hamas commander killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024
Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit