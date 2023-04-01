Student dies after being seriously injured in a white collar boxing match in Nottingham

The student died at a boxing event in Nottingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A student has died after he was seriously injured in a charity boxing match.

The unnamed man, who reports say was a student, took part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event at Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Nottingham last Saturday.

But his condition worsened and he has now died.

Nottinghamshire Police's Detective Inspector Chris Berryman said: "Officers attended Harvey Hadden Sports Village on Saturday March 25 with partners including East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"A man was left seriously injured following a boxing match and transported to Queen's Medical Centre.

"Since the incident, his condition deteriorated and he has sadly passed away.

"Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are keeping an open mind and working with the coroner to establish what has happened."

Ultra White Collar Boxing is a partner with Cancer Research UK, and it says it has raised more than £25m.

It has been running since December 2009, had more than 100,000 people box at its events, and said it makes sure participants "strictly adhere to our rules and regulations".

Its website says boxing gets a bad reputation in the media but is actually safer than cycling and rugby.

A spokesperson for Ultra White Collar Boxing said: "Everyone at Ultra White Collar Boxing was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our participants, who took part in our Nottingham event on Saturday March 25.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are in close contact with his family and continue to offer them all the support we can.

"With investigations now under way by the relevant authorities, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."