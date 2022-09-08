Student who published PhD about masturbating to comics 'of young boys' faces police investigation for child porn offences

8 September 2022, 01:03

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.
Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched an investigation into child porn offences after a student published a PhD about masturbating to comics 'of young boys'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Karl Andersson published a "PhD in masturbation" which documented his experiences of sexually pleasuring himself while looking at comics featuring drawings of "young boys".

The police probe will establish if the University of Manchester student broke child pornography laws by publishing the research paper.

He was researching the "shota" genre of Japanese anime which centres around prepubescent or pubescent malex depicted in a "suggestive or erotic" manner.

The Sweden student's PhD involved three months of masturbating to the comic books and making notes on each session for "research".

He said he used dōjinshi and commercial volumes that he had bought or been given during fieldwork in Japan.

In the 4,000 word essay, which he said was funded by the university’s School of Arts, Languages and Cultures, Mr Andersson gave graphic accounts of his sexual habits.

Read more: University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'

Speaking at a House of Commons Education Committee hearing, Nalin Thakkar, the University of Manchester's vice-president for social responsibility, confirmed that the university was working with the police for the investigation.

Professor Thakkar said the incident highlighted a "blind spot" in terms of certain types of research at the university, according to MailOnline.

He also admitted to the committee that no checks were carried out before accepting Mr Andersson, who is believed to have had a history of publishing sexually suggestive pictures of young boys in gay publications in Sweden.

Meanwhile, under UK law, it is illegal to possess indecent images of children under the age of 18.

The University of Manchester is conducting its own investigation into Mr Andersson as well as his PhD supervisor, Dr Sharon Kinsella, who also specialises in "Lolita complex subcultures".

Mr Andersson claimed that after conducting interviews and carrying out surveys, his research hit a wall, leading him to copy his participants by only masturbating to shota comics and noting down his thoughts and feelings.

He said he did so for three months while banning any other type of porn or sex.

Professor Thakkar said the university "completely understands and shares the deep concerns raised by the public".

He also said he could not "see any benefit" to taxpayers in pursuing the research area, but accepted it was not his area of expertise.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss is set to announce her energy plan on Thursday

Liz Truss to set out 'decisive action' to battle spiralling energy bills

The family have been pictured together for the occasion

First day of school: William and Kate pictured with 'excited' Cambridge children as they meet new teachers

The Sikh priest, 62, was "left for dead" in the attack in Manchester city centre.

Man arrested after Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' in Manchester attack

The rapper's family have called for a murder probe.

No firearm found in car of London rapper shot dead by Met officers as family accuse force of being 'totally racist'

Liz Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism', says Andy Burnham.

Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism' but the UK 'needs the polar opposite', says Andy Burnham

The Queen has been advised to rest.

Queen postpones Privy Council meeting after doctors advise her to rest

Royal Mail staff will go on a further two-day strike at the end of September.

Royal Mail workers to stage further two-day strike in row over pay

Exclusive
Jon Chaloner, CEO of GLF Schools spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

17,000 pupils risk being in schools that can't pay their energy bills as reserves are 'sacrificed to energy companies'

Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route

Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions

Rebecca Searing stabbed her husband Paul Searing twice while he was in bed

'Get the police here to arrest me': Nurse's harrowing 999 call after she stabbed her husband to death in bed

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome.

Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette's and says diagnosis makes 'so much sense'

Ten people have been arrested after Animal Rebellion threw paint over the front gates of the Palace of Westminster

Ten arrests after eco activists chuck white paint over Houses of Parliament

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend, 19, after she moved to the UK to be with him

Katie Price says she was raped in 2018

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' post scrapped after backlash of 'threats and abuse' for appointing man

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs 'confident' he will clear his name at re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Stabbings

Canadian police arrest second suspect over stabbing attacks

Sheriff’s Deputy Homicide Suspect

California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double killing

Biden Obama Portraits

Obamas unveil their White House portraits

Putin and Xi

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

Israel Antiquities

Israel acquires ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription from US resident

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London