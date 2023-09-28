Sunak to stop councils imposing 20mph roads and make it easier to challenge parking fines in 'pro-driver' package

28 September 2023, 21:55

Rishi Sunak is due to unveil measures for motorists
Rishi Sunak is due to unveil measures for motorists. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak is set to block councils following Wales in imposing 20mph zones as part of a pre-election package for motorists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fresh from watering down Net Zero pledges, including pushing back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, the Prime Minister is looking to boost his standing with drivers.

He will look to scale back low traffic neighbourhoods, which see some roads blocked off to cars with barriers and planters, and help drivers challenge parking fines, the Telegraph reported.

Also due to be unveiled are plans to curb local authorities' powers to levy fines through traffic cameras and enforcing yellow box junction rules, while the number of hours cars are prevented from using bus lanes could be limited.

Read more: 'Absolute nightmare': Fury as Wales introduces fresh 20mph zones - as 100,000 sign petition to reverse scheme

Pro-car measures are due to be unveiled at the Tory party conference in Manchester at the weekend.

But they will attract criticism from those already angry at the Net Zero climbdown who believe focusing on polluting cars will hamper commitments to the environment.

20mph roads in Wales have caused controversy
20mph roads in Wales have caused controversy. Picture: Alamy

Sunak's move comes after the party managed to cling on to Boris Johnson's old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip after the Tories turned it into an effective referendum on Sadiq Khan's Ulez.

The policy requires cars to meet emissions standards or drivers face a £12.50 daily charge.

The mayor of London expanded it to cover the entire capital last month, sparking hatred from opponents who have damaged the cameras that scan number plates and vandalised "spy vans" enforcing the scheme.

Read more: 'Green New Hoax': Donald Trump praises Rishi Sunak's Net Zero U-turn as he slams 'ridiculous climate mandates'

Wales imposed a 20mph limit on some streets as the devolved government sought to reduce lives lost on the road.

But Welsh Conservatives said it was "anti-worker" and "anti-motorist". Some signs were vandalised and the first minister Mark Drakeford said he had received "vile" messages over the issue.

Rishi Sunak is due to unveil a plan for motorists
Rishi Sunak is due to unveil a plan for motorists. Picture: Alamy

A review into LTNs was ordered by Sunak during the summer. They have drawn criticism for pushing traffic into other roads and fears were raised about emergency vehicles' access being hampered.

And he has now pushed back the date a ban on petrol and diesel cars is due to kick in from 2030 to 2035.

The focus on motorists will do little to take away fears HS2 will be severely curtailed and might not reach Manchester from Birmingham - despite the Tory conference taking place in the North West city.

The government is weighing up ditching the link, having already killed off the link to Leeds, while the troubled line also faces terminating at Old Oak Common in London, instead of Euston station.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scott Panetti

Man who killed in-laws before trying to call Jesus as witness is spared death

Emergency services outside the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam

Three killed by lone gunman in ‘black day’ for the Netherlands

The family of Elianne Andam have paid tribute at a vigil held for her this evening.

'We're struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy': Family of girl, 15, stabbed in Croydon pay tribute as vigil held

A man walks next to a damaged car after floods in the town of Agria near the city of Volos, Greece

Storm fills homes with mud and triggers power cut after slamming into Greek city

Sansom was stabbed in the gut by a teenage boy

Boy, 15, sentenced after stabbing teacher in the gut as he told him 'I'm sorry' and warned police before attack

Adam Britton, 51, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest in April 2022

'Distraught' wife of British crocodile expert who raped and tortured dogs 'leaves UK for Australia' after he pleads guilty
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

Italian club Napoli deny 'mocking' striker after official account posts clip of missed penalty

Exclusive
Tributes have been paid to Elianne after she was stabbed to death in Croydon

Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing

A chilling note was left in the window of the medical centre.

'We can't get out': Chilling note in hospital window as multiple die after man opens fire in Dutch classroom and clinic

Bellum Justum pulled out all the stops to strike at Newmarket

Bellum Justum too streetwise for promising Inisherin

Exclusive
The felled sycamore had special significance to Heather Sutherland after her brother Martin's suicide

Woman 'grieving all over again' after iconic Sycamore Gap Tree where she scattered her brother's ashes is felled

Raw pasta on top of the Italian flag

Italy signs deal with industry to lower prices of essentials for three months

Lebanese Armenians clash with police outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanese Armenians scuffle with police during protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

The footage was released by the police watchdog.

Bodycam footage shows shocking moment Bianca Williams and partner handcuffed as officers accused of misconduct

The prehistoric-dressed protestor was joined by a dog-costumed counterpart to protest against Ulez.

Anti-Ulez activist dressed as dinosaur blocks TfL enforcement van with tipper truck as backlash continues to grow

Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip in March 2022

Tensions ease as Israel reopens main Gaza crossing for Palestinian labourers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office has predicted an 'unseasonably' warm October

'Unseasonably warm' temperatures predicted for October as Met Office issues fresh forecast after Storm Agnes
Travis King

American soldier released in North Korea returns to US

A local Serb man walks past Kosovo police officers securing the area around the Banjska monastery in the village of Banjska, Kosovo

Kosovo accuses Serbia over deadly clashes and investigates possible Russian role

The Sycamore Gap Tree was felled overnight

Boy, 16, arrested after 300-year-old world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree along Hadrian's Wall felled during the night
The former prime minister has promised his swimming pool will be a "Newtopia".

Good 'newt-s' for Boris Johnson as council allows former PM to build pool on Oxfordshire property
Republicans

Rivals attack Donald Trump in second Republican presidential debate

A container ship in LA

US government estimates economy grew last quarter at 2.1% rate

Nato chief and Ukraine leader

Nato chief meets Zelensky to discuss defence needs in Ukraine

Two further people have been arrested in connection with the pub fire.

Man, 44, and woman, 34, arrested on suspicion of arson plot after Crooked House pub fire

Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday

'Our hearts are broken': Family of girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon pay tribute to 'bright and funny' daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit