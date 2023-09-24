'Green New Hoax': Donald Trump praises Rishi Sunak's Net Zero U-turn as he slams 'ridiculous climate mandates'

Donald Trump said he "always knew Sunak was smart". Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has praised Rishi Sunak for watering down a number of key Net Zero pledges, labelling the climate crisis is a "green new hoax".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Sunak announced on Wednesday that the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back by five years to 2035.

As well as pushing back the ban, the prime minister also said he will give people “far more time” to change over to heat pumps in their homes.

Former US President Donald Trump praised the move, labelling environmental policies "ridiculous climate mandates".

Posting on his Truth social, Mr Trump said: "Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom has very substantially rolled back the ridiculous 'Climate Mandates' that the United States is pushing on everyone, especially itself.

"I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn't going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don't have a clue.

"In the meantime the US keeps rolling merrily along, spending Trillions of Dollars trying to do that which is not doable, while at the same time breathing in the filthy and totally untreated air floating over our once great Country from China, India, Russia, and Parts Unknown."

Read More: Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'

Read More: 'Colossal waste of public money': Mayor of London joins senior Tory critics as Sunak set to scrap northern leg of HS2

He went on: "They are all building Coal Fired Plants by the hundreds each year, and Germany, which has almost destroyed itself with its ridiculous form of the Green New Hoax, has just joined in.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Sunak for recognizing this SCAM before it was too late! The Green New Hoax will take down the US, perhaps even sooner than our Open Border of Death. IT MUST BE STOPPED. MAGA!!!"

Rishi Sunak said the UK remains committed to reaching Net Zero by 2050. Picture: Getty

As he announced the changes, Mr Sunak insisted the UK remains to reaching Net Zero by 2050, but said he did not want to burden the British people with the cost of doing so.

The announcement sparked a row within the Tory party, with one source even suggesting they were considering handing in a letter of no-confidence.

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who recently quit Mr Sunak's cabinet over the PM's "climate apathy", said the decision showed the UK had turned its back on the climate crisis and future generations.