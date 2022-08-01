Sunak promises biggest tax cut for 30 years as he bids to overhaul Truss's lead

1 August 2022, 06:52

Mr Sunak's pledge comes as he seeks to overhaul Liz Truss's lead among Tory members
Mr Sunak's pledge comes as he seeks to overhaul Liz Truss's lead among Tory members. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has promised to make the biggest income tax cut in 30 years as he bids to overhaul Liz Truss's lead in the Tory leadership race.

The former chancellor said he will slash the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 16% if he wins the keys to No10 – leaving millions of households paying a fifth less.

But the cut would not come in until the next Parliament – some time between the next general election, scheduled for 2024, and the following election, which would be held up to five years after.

"What I'm putting to people today is a vision to deliver the biggest income tax cut since Margaret Thatcher's government," Mr Sunak said.

"It is a radical vision but it is also a realistic one and there are some core principles that I'm simply not prepared to compromise on, whatever the prize."

However, Simon Clarke, the Truss-backing Chief Secretary to the Treasury, hit back: "Liz will cut taxes in seven weeks, not seven years."

Mr Sunak has pledged the biggest tax cuts since Margaret Thatcher's time as PM
Mr Sunak has pledged the biggest tax cuts since Margaret Thatcher's time as PM. Picture: Getty

A Truss campaign source added: "It's only a shame he didn't do this as Chancellor when he repeatedly raised taxes.

"He has also made it conditional on getting growth first - knowing full well that his corporation tax rises are contractionary.

"The public and Conservative Party members can see through these flip flops and U-turns."

Read more: Sunak says he had 'no choice' as he is accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

Nadhim Zahawi, who replaced Mr Sunak as Chancellor after the latter quit Boris Johnson's Government, wrote in The Daily Telegraph: "Liz understands that the status quo isn't an option in times of crisis...

"We need a 'booster' attitude to the economy, not a 'doomster' one, in order to address cost-of-living woes and the challenges on the world stage.

Liz Truss's campaign hit back at Mr Sunak
Liz Truss's campaign hit back at Mr Sunak. Picture: Getty

"Liz will overturn the stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way."

Economic policy has become the main dividing line between both candidates in their campaign to replace Boris Johnson.

A poll in late July had Ms Truss leading by 62% to 38% among Tory members.

Mr Sunak has said tackling inflation is the main priority and tax cuts will need to wait, and has cautioned against policies that could require borrowing, while Ms Truss has called for tax cuts to stimulate economic growth.

Read more: Truss says no gender surgery for kids as Sunak accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

Mr Sunak was accused of U-turning last week when he supported a temporary slash in VAT on energy bills. He has also announced plans to impose £10 fines for people who miss GP appointments and wants to tackle "woke nonsense".

Meanwhile, Ms Truss has pledged to cut red tape for farmers and resolve labour shortage issues that emerged after Brexit, and announced plans to automatically invite pupils with top A-level grades to apply for top universities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ch Con Watson said some non-crime hate incident reporting has been a waste of time

'We've wasted our time': Top cop hits out at non-crime hate incident reporting

Putin is believed to have health issues

Putin under fresh scrutiny after footage shows leader 'limping' and unable to use arm

The Queen shared her joy at the win

It came home! Fans to celebrate with Lionesses in Trafalgar Square after Euros victory

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris in back

England have won Euro 2022

Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.

English cyclist flies into crowd and leaves fan 'covered in blood' in huge Velodrome crash

Exclusive
Anthony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukraine refugee insists he 'just wanted to make her feel welcome'

Mick Whelan has told LBC he hasn't heard from Grant Shapps in two years.

Rail chaos: Union boss claims 'no contact' with Shapps for 2 years as pay row rumbles on

Prince William and Princess Charlotte delivered a message for the Lionesses.

Prince William and Charlotte roar on Lionesses for Euro 2022 final

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a platform at Reading station.

Man dies on station platform after 'altercation on train' at Reading

The 'beach bodied' campaign has been criticised for "editing out" a model's prosthetic leg.

Spanish 'beach bodies' campaign slammed for 'editing out' prosthetic leg of British model

England face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

England head to Wembley: Lionesses on brink of history as they face Germany at Euro final

Liz Truss has played down her lead over Rishi Sunak in the contest to become PM

Truss plays down lead over Sunak in make-or-break weekend for Tory contest

Prince Charles is believed to have accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden

Prince Charles charity 'accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Turkey says first grain ship has left Ukrainian port of Odesa
Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, dies aged 89
Lebanon Silos

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Russia Navy Explosion

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters camp out in parliament for second day

Fidel Valdez Ramos

Ex-Philippine president Ramos, who helped oust dictator Marcos, dies at 94
Russia Navy Explosion

Six injured as drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Sting

Sting denounces Ukraine war and warns of threats to democracy
Macky Sall

Senegal’s legislative election tests ruling party influence

An Israeli navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea

Hezbollah airs video of Israeli ships in disputed gas field

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London